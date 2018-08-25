THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Dusit Zoo closing date moved to Sept 30

BANGKOK: Dusit Zoo announced yesterday (Aug 24) that the closure of the zoo had been postponed for another month to the end of September.

animalsconstructionlandtourism
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 August 2018, 02:24PM

This hippo and other animals have more time to greet visitors after Dusit Zoo change its closing date from Aug 31 to Sept 30. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

This hippo and other animals have more time to greet visitors after Dusit Zoo change its closing date from Aug 31 to Sept 30. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

As more people visited the zoo to say goodbye to Thailand’s oldest and most famous zoo and its animals, officials have decided to move the closing date originally set for the end of this month to Sept 30.

The postponement was to due to the public’s “love of the zoo,” authorities said.

All animals at the menagerie, better known as Khao Din, will be moved to a new home of 300 rai in Thanya Buri district of Pathum Thani.

QSI International School Phuket

As the construction of the new zoo has not started, they will be temporarily transferred to six other zoos administered by the Zoological Park Organisation. They are the Khao Kheow zoo in Chonburi, and others in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla, Ubon Ratchathani and Khon Kaen.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Take a walk on the wild side
Gov leads ‘Big Clean’ at Phuket dog shelter, says facility need crematorium
Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
It’s all gone to the dogs
Wild pig-tailed macaque runs amok in Phuket village
Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket
Phuket beach vendors file encroachment complaint
They’re gone: Tourism development blamed for killing off Phuket turtle nesting sites
Community: Splashing out – Phuket Aquarium spends B79m on expansion
Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant
Government urged to cut ties with Italian-Thai over poaching case
Premchai, companions enter not guilty pleas
Premchai indicted for illegal possession of firearms
Fears grow about Premchai sentence
Premchai decision met with fierce criticism

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 