Dusit Zoo closing date moved to Sept 30

BANGKOK: Dusit Zoo announced yesterday (Aug 24) that the closure of the zoo had been postponed for another month to the end of September.

Saturday 25 August 2018, 02:24PM

This hippo and other animals have more time to greet visitors after Dusit Zoo change its closing date from Aug 31 to Sept 30. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

As more people visited the zoo to say goodbye to Thailand’s oldest and most famous zoo and its animals, officials have decided to move the closing date originally set for the end of this month to Sept 30. The postponement was to due to the public’s “love of the zoo,” authorities said. All animals at the menagerie, better known as Khao Din, will be moved to a new home of 300 rai in Thanya Buri district of Pathum Thani. As the construction of the new zoo has not started, they will be temporarily transferred to six other zoos administered by the Zoological Park Organisation. They are the Khao Kheow zoo in Chonburi, and others in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla, Ubon Ratchathani and Khon Kaen. Read original story here.