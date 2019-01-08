PHUKET: Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket has announced the appointment of Benjamin Perera as General Manager, effective as of December 2018.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 January 2019, 02:55PM

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket General Manager Benjamin Perera.

The Malaysian-born professional graduated with a NTC-2 Certificate in Food and Beverage in Singapore. Prior to joining the Dusit family, Mr Perera gained experience while working for the Hyatt International hotel brand as Food & Beverage Director in various locations such as Indonesia, Singapore, Russia and Thailand.

Mr Peera has 30-plus years of experience in the hotel industry. Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket first welcomed Mr Perera in March 2014 as Executive Assistant Manager, in charge of Food & Beverage. With his hard work and proven talent within five months he had been promoted to Resident Manager.

In his role as Resident Manager, he has been working diligently and devoting himself to numerous successful events throughout the past three years.

His success in his hospitality career has rapidly developed under the Dusit International umbrella. Mr Perera once again was promoted to the Hotel Manager role at Dusit Princess Srinakarin Hotel in April 2017.

Now, he’s back again to re-join Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket as General Manager.

In his new role, Mr Perera’s responsibilities include overseeing and managing the 253 newly renovated rooms.

Also, he is responsible for the resort’s six dining outlets, including the award-winning Italian restaurant La Trattoria, the Michelin-star recommended Royal Thai cuisine - Ruen Thai, the Casuarina Beach Restaurant, the all-day international dining venue Laguna Café, the chill Poolside Café and the best sundown getaway Horizon Lounge.