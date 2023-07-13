333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Durian farming expansion continues in Chalong

Durian farming expansion continues in Chalong

PHUKET: Vice Governor of Phuket Amnuay Phinsuwan led a durian planting project in Chalong today (July 13) as part of ongoing efforts to balance the eco-system by creating more green spaces across the island while incentivising farmers to reduce their carbon footprint.

environmentagriculturehealthnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 July 2023 03:47 PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Joining Vice Governor Amnuay at the planting ceremony at Village 6 in Chalong earlier this morning were Charasri Khamphirasing, head agriculture officer from Mueang district, Preecha Nakdam, village 6 headman, as well as public sector representatives and local residents.

Mr Amnuay explained how durian is an important product of Phuket that is in high demand locally, nationally and overseas and therefore further farming of the fruit can yield positive economic benefits for farmers on the island.

Additionally, durian is classed as a carbon credit plant, part of a process whereby farmers can earn money by reducing their carbon footprint, he said.

Efforts to reduce global warming must be strongly encouraged, urged Vice Governor Amnuay, for the benefit of society and future generations, an environmental policy in line with His Majesty The King’s philosophy of using local agriculture for economic gain.

Mr Preecha explained how village 6 currently has a total agricultural area of 766 rai where 46 households have planted 2,370 native durian trees with the ultimate aim to plant 10,000 more native durian varieties.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Zero carbon’ tourist app launched
Phuket’s use of Big Data used as blueprint for future leaders
Companies on edge regarding delay
Phuket to splash B849k on another ‘City Pillar’
Two boys in hospital after near-drowning near Nai Harn
ASEAN-plus-three to meet on South China Sea, economic ties
Political showdown for Pita
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: EC forwards Pita’s case to court, Prayut retires, Underpass woes, Piling on the cheese || July 12
Suspect held in killing of German in Pattaya
Beached dolphin taken into care
Officials ready for ‘Tsunami Walk & Run’ event
Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue
Australia fears China’s latest Pacific deal could stoke tensions
Prayut announces retirement from politics
B1.8mn to fix Darasamut Underpass pump problem

 

Phuket community
Phuket to splash B849k on another ‘City Pillar’

Don't know what to do from silliness? Money to much in Phuket coffers? Shuffle aside more urg...(Read More)

Two boys in hospital after near-drowning near Nai Harn

@Davew. Where does it say in the sea? ...(Read More)

Companies on edge regarding delay

They should be worried! Tourism has thrived for years in spite of Thailand's government firm ...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

Unfortunately I agree maverick- stand by for 'well, if I really have to' and 'for the go...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

Typical of the EC- wait til the last second to hand it over knowing that the CC only sits on Weds. &...(Read More)

Two boys in hospital after near-drowning near Nai Harn

What are the parents doing, 4/5 years of age,in the sea at the worst time of year....(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

This has been inevitable from the outset MFP too radical should have steered clear of the monarchy u...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

Anyone not expect this? the Dinosaurs are desperate. As they sow so shall they reap and any backlash...(Read More)

Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

So why is a 'fisherman' sticking his nose in to business that is more than likely to get him...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

The sadl old geriatrics will do anything to hang on to even the slightest bit of power they can. Lie...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
SOHO Pool Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 