Durian farming expansion continues in Chalong

PHUKET: Vice Governor of Phuket Amnuay Phinsuwan led a durian planting project in Chalong today (July 13) as part of ongoing efforts to balance the eco-system by creating more green spaces across the island while incentivising farmers to reduce their carbon footprint.

environmentagriculturehealthnatural-resources

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 July 2023 03:47 PM

Joining Vice Governor Amnuay at the planting ceremony at Village 6 in Chalong earlier this morning were Charasri Khamphirasing, head agriculture officer from Mueang district, Preecha Nakdam, village 6 headman, as well as public sector representatives and local residents.

Mr Amnuay explained how durian is an important product of Phuket that is in high demand locally, nationally and overseas and therefore further farming of the fruit can yield positive economic benefits for farmers on the island.

Additionally, durian is classed as a carbon credit plant, part of a process whereby farmers can earn money by reducing their carbon footprint, he said.

Efforts to reduce global warming must be strongly encouraged, urged Vice Governor Amnuay, for the benefit of society and future generations, an environmental policy in line with His Majesty The King’s philosophy of using local agriculture for economic gain.

Mr Preecha explained how village 6 currently has a total agricultural area of 766 rai where 46 households have planted 2,370 native durian trees with the ultimate aim to plant 10,000 more native durian varieties.