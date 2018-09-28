THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Dua Lipa: Dark-pop delight

London has always been a fertile ground for female popstrels. In recent years weâ€™ve seen Amy Winehouse, Adele and Rita Ora rise up, crack America and then take on the world. And after Monday nightâ€™s show at GMM Live House in CentralWorld, Bangkok, it looks like Dua Lipa has a firm grasp on Englandâ€™s Queen of Pop crown.

EntertainmentArt
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 29 September 2018, 10:00AM

Dua Lipa on stage at GMM Live House. Photo: BEC Tero

Dua Lipa on stage at GMM Live House. Photo: BEC Tero

Dua with her female dance crew. Photo: BEC Tero

Dua with her female dance crew. Photo: BEC Tero

Her look and style embody the now. Photo: BEC Tero

Her look and style embody the now. Photo: BEC Tero

The 3,000-capacity venue was pretty intimate for a multi-billion-view YouTube sensation and someone who’s been rocking the European and US summer festival circuit. But if Dua Lipa’s trajectory carries on as it has been, it’s probably one of the last times anyone will see her so up-close. From start to finish she was amped up to 11, moving, shaking, jumping, kicking and even headbanging.

And that’s exactly what Dua Lipa’s brand of “dark pop” calls for. The sound from her three-piece band was nothing short of immense. The drummer had to be hooked up to electronic pads because his huge, booming chops would have made Wagner’s hair stand on end. The guitarist and bassist were doubling up with a pair of keyboards each (plus accessories), and, oh man, did they have some seriously big sounds wired into them.

But Dua Lipa’s voice was big and strong and up to the task as it soared over this barrage of basslines and grooves. She was confident, she was sexy, and she was thrilled to be in Bangkok.

When the curtain dropped and she began striding to the front of the stage wearing oversized checked silk pants and sequinned, strappy crop-top, the crowd was right up for the infectious beat of Blow Your Mind.

And without giving the audience a chance to catch its breath, Dua Lipa, ably supported by her two dancers and two backing singers, had barrelled high-speed through Dreams/No Lie, My Love, Lost In Your Light, High and Garden.

Each tune upped the ante and Dua never stopped giving her all. It was pretty impressive to watch somebody so athletic maintain such a powerful presence with her voice.

That alone sets her apart from so many other female performers. Her fans get the lowdown moves and the high-up notes. And audience participation was great from beginning to end, everyone singing along with Dua, as well as some great back-and-forth moments.

Perhaps the edgiest crowd interaction came at the penultimate number: IDGAF. The huge screen for visuals was “interrupted” with a warning about “explicit language and behaviour”.

The next song was for all the “**** boys who have done you wrong”. And anyone who wanted to join in had to “put your middle finger up”. It was really something, to see hundreds and hundreds of 15-year-old (and younger) girls raise the rigid-digit salute and sing “I don’t give a ****” at the top of their lungs.

Adult chaperones everywhere were raising their eyebrows, and I’m pretty sure that ultimate arbiter of Thainess, Gen Prayut, felt a shiver run down his spine, wherever he was.

Please, kids. Can we have some more?

After that shocking display of teenage rebellion, the beat kicked in for Dua’s global smash, New Rules, and once again she had the crowd in her hand, urging them to get low and bounce up. And they obliged, so much so that the concrete floor of the hall began to flex and move in a huge, euphoric high-energy climax.

We were treated to 19 perfectly timed songs in 90 minutes, reflecting the pitch-perfect pop coming out of London at the moment, and delivered by an on-fire Dua Lipa, whose look and style embody the now. I think we’ll be seeing more of her.

– Chris Ayre

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Heart of the matter - Jeffrey Sevilla talks Jazz
The trivial villain
Last Punk Standing: The new Vivienne Westwood documentary
Stand-up Singapore:Â Interview with comedian, Sam See
The 6th Anniversary of the Phuket Drum Circle
The world of a Pop Surrealism artist
â€˜Snap for Strayâ€™ Photo Contest held by Soi Dog
â€™Queen of Soulâ€™ Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Only Silk - Excerpt from Alan Plattâ€™s new novel, â€˜Foreign Foolâ€™
Hollywood stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes
Liam Gallagher: I'm definitely maybe misunderstood
Clooney puts poison in Anywhere USA's peanut butter
Victoria and Abdul: a 130-year-old story for our times
Ai Weiwei showcases refugee epic in Venice
Love, wrinkles and all, conquers Venice Film Festival

 

Phuket community
All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

Well no, you should read the article which states, "Gen Teeraphol also pointed that the charge ...(Read More)

Driver suffers electric shock after Phuket tour bus crash

Hahaha, funny Phuket happening. One can't make it up. Must be true. Speeding, grabbing a electr...(Read More)

Phuket beach drowning deaths double in wake of lifeguard contract failure

In what was the departing Governor good for Phuket? His governing was a disaster, during his office ...(Read More)

Police bust Phuket toy car drug gang

Good catch!...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

The very first paragraph states "Charged" take you problem to Gen Teeraphol, who seems con...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

Is that corruption charged Karon/Kata mayor ( some years ago) already procecuted? People forget fast...(Read More)

Phuket Checkpoint snares two more drug smugglers

Silly thai smugglers. With a red plated car! With that it is not allowed to cross province borders....(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

"The case had not been handed to the council for action because the envelope took time to work ...(Read More)

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

Problems of pollution and environmental management are so chronic and deep-rooted that there is almo...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

What happened to the billions of baht that was raked in by the Karon officials from renting out the ...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 