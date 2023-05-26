DSI probes illegal encroachment of protected forest in Kamala

PHUKET: The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has joined an investigation into illegal encroachment on protected forest land in Kamala.

crimeenvironmentnatural-resources

By The Phuket News

Friday 26 May 2023, 11:54AM

Officers from the DSI and the Royal Forest Department (RFD) inspected the site on Wednesday (May 24), said Pol Lt Col Seksan Sritulakan, Deputy Director of the DSI’s Regional Special Operation Division.

The team found a large rock that required a heavy machine to move blocking the way to the site where the land had been excavated and allegedly sold

A small building at the site just had a new roof fitted and was still in new condition, showing intent to encroach on the land, Lt Col Seksan said.

“The investigation team also investigated the person who filed for the land title on the land, which is a national protected forest on Kamala Hill. The person also possesses a rubber plantation growing in the area,” he added.

At the site officers found a thick concrete wall about three metres in height separating the land from the road. Officers believe the purpose of the wall is to prevent a landslide.

“The team also found that there have already been some landslides on some parts of the land,” Lt Col Seksan explained.

The investigation continued their inspection from the site along a path being cut over on Kamala Hill.

“It appears the reason to excavate the land is to create a path from Kamala to Koh Kaew to increase the value of the land,” Lt Col Seksan said.

“Several plots of national forest land on Kamala Hill have been issued land title deeds following the increasing price of Phuket land,” Lt Col Seksan noted.

Regardless, the officers are continuing their investigation, he said.