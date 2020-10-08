BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

DSI inspects Sripanwa land

DSI inspects Sripanwa land

PHUKET: Department of Special Investigation (DSI) Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha arrived in Phuket today (Oct 8) a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast.

landconstructionproperty
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 October 2020, 05:03PM

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Col Akarapol Punyopashtambha today (Oct 8) led a team of investigators to inspect the land plots occupied by the Sripanwa resort, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: DSI

« »

The investigation followed Weera Somkhwamkit, Secretary General of the People’s Network Against Corruption, filing a formal request on Sept 25 to DSI Chief Pol Lt Col Korawat Panprapakorn for the DSI to investigate the resort’s claim to the land it sits on.

The request formally asked the DSI to accept the case as a special case and to prosecute relevant officers who issued unlawful ownership documents for breaches of the Forest Act, B.E. 2484 (1941) and the Land Title Deed Issuance Act (No. 6), B.E. 2479 (1936)

The team of DSI investigators was welcomed by the resort’s Engineering Manager Warangkul Kongkraphan, and other staff.

“We have already investigated all five phases of the resort and received very good cooperation from the resort staff,” explained Col Akarapol after the inspection.

 “We used a drone to survey the area and questioned Mr Warangkul about the land from the past until now. Most importantly, the DSI is working straightforwardly and will be fair for both sides,” he added.

The DSI investigators have been given six months to conclude their investigation, Col Akarapol said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“But I am sure that officers will finish and conclude this case earlier, in order to quickly deliver the truth to the public, as this case has gained a lot of attention,” he added.

Col Akarapol also revealed that the DSI investigation is looking into more than just the land ownership claims.

“We received a request to investigate two issues, including the land ownership of the resort and its construction, but we must look into issues beyond the request,” he said.

“We have to check five more specific issues, but we will release information about these issues later,” Col Akarapol said.

“The slope of land is one of the priorities that we are paying much attention to, but we cannot give any information at this time. The DSI have investigated many cases about land in Phuket, but this is the first time for Sripanwa resort.” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 08 October 2020 - 17:42:54 

Breaching of the Forest Act and Land Title Deeds needs a DSI straightforwardly investigation according the law, NOT being fair to both sides. That is a open invitation for kick backs/mediation, not about law enforcement. About the slope of the land, is it not clear enough? Easy to comment on that. Why not? This whole investigations will be filed and we hear never again about it.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Clinging to Thai prison ceiling? Thailand’s 10-day quarantine proposal? || October 8
Young turtle tangled in fishing net rescued at Nai Harn
Phuket to host Travel Blog Exchange 2021
NSC chief confirms no Phuket tourists until after Oct 25
Phuket readies for King Bhumibol, King Chulalongkorn memorial days
Phuket airport gets COVID-19 mobile test labs
Police officer charged with George Floyd murder released on bail
Plastic fantastic for new roads
Health Ministry wants to cut quarantine period
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thais split on reopening? 13 teachers charged in school abuse scandal! || October 7
Phuket hospital defends treatment of woman who died of horseshoe crab poisoning
Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor
The Nai Harn Phuket rated No. 2 in Thailand in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award
VIP investors could skip quarantine
Investigators narrow focus in zoos chief’s murder case

 

Phuket community
DSI inspects Sripanwa land

Breaching of the Forest Act and Land Title Deeds needs a DSI straightforwardly investigation accordi...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

Can you help by telling the Thai authorities to tell their people that they have more chance of gett...(Read More)

‘Reopen now or face collapse’

A forced devaluation of the Baht will incur the wrath of the US for currency manipulation it is unde...(Read More)

NSC chief confirms no Phuket tourists until after Oct 25

Chinese “tourists” were supposed to arrive on the 16th and spend 14 days in quarantine before be...(Read More)

VIP investors could skip quarantine

Now I recognize Thai Officialdom again. Money above Thai peoples health. Glad to know that Covid-19...(Read More)

NSC chief confirms no Phuket tourists until after Oct 25

Actually Phuket Veg Festival was good to attract some foreigners to come. Lost chance by keeping Tha...(Read More)

NSC chief confirms no Phuket tourists until after Oct 25

A working foreigner goes abroad for a 2-3 weeks holiday when he has money and when there are reasona...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

K..."we all know?" I didn't know. It can't be a spelling mistake because it was wr...(Read More)

Phuket airport gets COVID-19 mobile test labs

One wonders what the gong rate for being 'Covid-free' will be set at. After all it seems VIP...(Read More)

‘Reopen now or face collapse’

the 14 days is discouraging. Probably the main issue for people travelling are 2 things: health and ...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket

 