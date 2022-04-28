tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

PHUKET: Traiyarit Temhiwong, Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), today inspected 178 rai of beachfront land at Layan Beach with an estimated value of about B50 billion that has remained occupied by claimants despite an order by the Supreme Court to vacate their plots.

landtourismcorruptioncrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 April 2022, 05:16PM

DSI Chief Traiyarit Temhiwong inspects the land at Layan Beach today (Apr 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

DSI Chief Traiyarit Temhiwong inspects the land at Layan Beach today (Apr 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Mr Traiyarit, joined by a team of investigators, said the purpose of his visit was to learn more about the case in order to inform prosecutors on how to proceed.

Considering the complicated history of the claims to the land, which involves some three kilometres of pristine beachfront, the DSI had taken up an investigation of the claims to the land as a special case, Mr Mr Traiyarit.

At a meeting with Manoch Punchalad, the newly elected Chief of Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), Mr Manoch explained that the government had been fending off claims to the land for 30 years.

“It has been a struggle,” he said.

In total nine claimants have refused to recognise their claims to the land dismissed by the Lands Department in 1984, Mr Manoch said.

In dismissing the claims the Lands Department “revoked” illegally issued land title papers the claimants had presented as evidence of the claims, he explained.

Six of the nine filed official objections to the decision, three did not contest losing their claims.

“In handing down its decision against claims by two parties, the Supreme Court ruled first in 2015 and again 2017 that all 178 rai of land is state land. In its determination, the Supreme Court estimated the land to be worth B50 billion,” Mr Manoch said.

Mr Traiyarit said that his officers were investigating whether rights to the land by any of the claimants could be verified, even though some of plots claimed are now within the boundaries of Sirinath National Park.

Also further complicating the issue, claims to the land have not been filed just by individuals, but also now by companies, he added.

QSI International School Phuket

The aim of the government is to leave the area in its undisturbed natural state for the public to use as a recreational area, Mr Traiyarit said

He noted the land in question was valued at about B300 million per rai.

Mr Traiyarit warned that any persons found still trespassing on government land would face prosecution.

“There are many [land] cases in Phuket, but we are paying a lot of attention to this case because other cases are now moving forward. Many cases are in the process of prosecution,” he said.

Already 10 cases of land claims in Phuket have been forwarded to the National Counter Corruption Commission (NACC), Mr Traiyarit said.

“There’s probably a lot more to try and keep an eye on,” he added.

Phuket has gained a notorious reputation for land title documents being illegally issued by officials, much of which has been blamed on Tawatchai Anukul, who was the Phuket Land Office Chief in 2003.

After 13 years on the run, Tawatchai was finally arrested in 2016.

However, within hours of his arrest he was found hanged in his cell at the headquarters of Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in Bangkok.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Health officials to propose end of Thailand Pass, Phuket officials test e-scooters || April 28
Phuket real estate market shows a heartbeat
EU defies gas ‘blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine
Phuket road accident blackspots identified
Former boxer caught for stealing bag off Briton in Krabi
Cost to build homes up 5.3%
NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness
Phuket marks 79 new COVID cases, no deaths
Thailand Pass, ATK tests may be scrapped if COVID slows: Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand entry measures to start may 1st, Rush for weed licences || April 27
Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride
Power outage to affect Patong
Phuket officials prepare for ‘endemic’ COVID-19
CAAT confirms Thailand entry measures by airline from May 1
Fears of Ukraine war expanding after Moldova blasts

 

Phuket community
NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Wow, reading in 1st & 2nd paragraph about all these high ranking Officials who walk Phuket Airp...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

To be fair, counties all over the world are struggling to decide what laws to apply to these things....(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Flip-flop, flip-flop flip-flop. That company's scooters never disappeared from the streets of Ph...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Pointless PR. The changes on May 1st are totally insignificant and will not affect international arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

So where were the Patong tourists using these dangerous conveyances banned from public usage, and wh...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Gen Supot checks the readiness of Phuket Airport for the large number of tourists to arrive. With le...(Read More)

Democrat Party reshuffle urged

The whole political system in this country desperately needs a reshuffle as do the laws which still ...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Yet the most dangerous vehicle on Thailand's roads is used by thousands daily across the country...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

There is a lot money to earn by RTP if they do their job according the here mentioned law. How many ...(Read More)

Koh Phangan plugs sustainable tourism

'Fun' is a subjective definition of which- IMO puking, pissing, crapping and polluting are ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket

 