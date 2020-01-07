Drunk monk involved in hit-and-run which kills two teenagers

PHUKET: A former monk has been involved in a drink driving road accident which left two teenagers dead

By Chutharat Plerin

Tuesday 7 January 2020, 11:08AM

The damaged vehicle Noppadon was driving which was involved in the fatal collision. Photo: Khao Khon Phu Wiang Facebook page

Police lead away Mr Noppadon Naononthong after he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident on Sunday (Jan 5) which left two teenagers dead. Photo: Khao Khon Phu Wiang Facebook page

Capt Adul Deenonpho of the Phu Wiang police confirmed to the Phuket News yesterday (Jan 6) that they have arrested Mr Noppadon Naononthong after he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident the previous day.

Noppadon, 52, had previously been a monk for 17 years.

He was charged with drunk and reckless driving which caused a hit and run collision with a motorbike, killing the two passengers. Noppadon was imprisoned at Phu Wiang Police Station, awaiting transfer to Chumphae Court prison today (Jan 7).

Capt Adul explained that on Sunday (Jan 5) afternoon at 3:40pm Noppadon was driving in the Phu Wiang District area. Approaching a curve in the road near Baan Reu administrative organization, he attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with a motorbike in the opposite lane.

The motorbike was being ridden by Mr Thanakorn Peunsaen, 19, and his passenger Miss Wikanda Resatan, 18.

Both sustained serious injuries and were found laying on the road by a passer-by. A teacher from the nearby Phu Wiang Wittayakom school, with assistance from the “Khao Khon Phu Wiang” facebook page, alerted rescue workers to the scene.

Mr Thanakorn and Miss Wikanda were rushed to Phu Wiang Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Their bodies were transferred to Wiang Kao Hospital for post-mortem examination before their families were permitted to take them away to conduct religious ceremony.

Noppadon left the scene of the crash quickly and was not present when rescue assistance arrived. A local resident followed the car to the nearby temple and called the police to alert them.

On arrival at 4:20pm and following initial inspection of the temple, police found one monk acting suspiciously who smelt of alcohol. They also discovered a pickup truck with significant damage at its front parked nearby the monk’s accommodation.

Following questioning, it was confirmed to police by a resident monk that the truck belonged to Noppadon.

Police were able to trace Noppadon’s truck to the accident as a piece of his vehicle had broken off following the collision and was left at the scene.

An alcohol breath test gave a reading of 196mg%. Noppadon was then asked to leave the monkhood in order to be prosecuted.

Phu Wiang Police Chief Col Phairote Traitham visited Wiang Kao Hospital and reported a sentiment of great sorrow and regret due to the respective losses.