Drunk fisherman drowns in Kathu pond

PHUKET: A man was discovered drowned yesterday (Sept 2) after he had gone to retrieve his fishing nets in a pond in Soi Kathu 6, Kathu while under the influence of alcohol.

accidentsdeath

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 3 September 2021, 10:23AM

Kathu Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Chao Pomna was called to the scene at about 3:50pm. He was joined by Kusoldharm rescue workers at the pond near Sabai Village 2 housing estate where they were informed 33-year-old Prakob Sima was missing.

A friend, 18-year-old Panupong Thanakarn, told police that he and Prakob had been drinking alcohol together and then Prakob said he was going to collect his fishing nets from the pond.

“Prakob dived into the pond to collect the net while I remained at the edge because I do not know how to swim,” said Panupong.

“He went underwater and never resurfaced, which is when I called people for help,” he added.

Kusoldharm Foundation divers searched the pond for about one and a half hours before they found Mr Prakob’s body which was then taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for examination. His body will then be released to relatives to allow them to make the necessary funeral arrangements.

Mr Prakob’s wife, Sutthida Somuengsae, explained that her husband was very drunk and she had therefore advised him to collect the nets at a later stage but that he had ignored her and attempted to retrieve them regardless.