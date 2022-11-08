333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Drunk doctor avoids jail time for fatal road crash

Drunk doctor avoids jail time for fatal road crash

THON BURI: The Thon Buri district court has sentenced a police doctor, charged with drunk driving and causing two deaths and a serious injury in a crash in Bangkok last year, to three years in jail suspended for two years.

deathcrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 November 2022, 02:39PM

Panurak: Given lenient sentence. Photo: Bangkok Post

Panurak: Given lenient sentence. Photo: Bangkok Post

Dr Panurak Rattanapaisorn, a surgeon at the Police General Hospital, was originally sentenced to six years and ordered to pay a fine of B202,000, but both penalties were later halved following his confession. The court also ordered his jail term to be suspended for two years, reports the Bangkok Post.

According to the prosecutors, on Aug 29 last year the doctor, who holds the rank of captain, was driving during the early evening along Ratchapruek Road in Phasicharoen district while drunk at a speed in excess of the 80km/h speed limit.

He lost control of his Porsche and crashed into a Honda Civic, killing Pornyamol Sae Lim, 29, and Chakrit Siri-issaranan, 75, who were passengers and seriously injuring Pongpetch Siri-issaranan, 44, the driver.

After the sentencing yesterday (Nov 7), Kantapong Siri-issaranan, Chakrit’s son and Ms Pongpetch’s older brother, said he would not only appeal, but also call on the court to increase the jail term and drop its suspension. He insisted the doctor had not repented as he denied the charges all the way up until the trial began.

Blue Tree Phuket

The defendant had offered compensation worth B1.5 million for the death of his father and B1mn for Ms Pongpetch’s injury.

“The two compensation portions combined are not even worth half the price of his Porsche,” Mr Kantapong said.

During the investigation, Dr Panurak said he did not feel drunk while driving and the accident was a result of the wet evening. He said he had tried to revive Chakrit but failed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 08 November 2022 - 17:54:32 

Nothing but infuriating. All the lives this POS hi-so lowlife destroyed, and still managed to buy his way out of what should have been a life sentence for his reckless and irresponsible actions. This is a complete insult to the families of the deceased, and I don't see how they can contain their rage. The lack of justice in Thailand fuels bewilderment and outrage across the developed world.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Firearms cache found as expat arrested, Government backtracks on land for expats || November 8
Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery
Man arrested in Ratsada with 10,000 meth pills
Bangla raids target nightclub staff for drugs
World risks ‘collective suicide’, UN chief warns climate summit
Government U-turns on land plan
New Zealand man arrested over firearms cache in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rain forecast, Bypass Rd close to full reopening, Patong Hill Rd safe? || November 7
LOT Airlines returns to Phuket
Phuket readies for lunar eclipse Loy Krathong
Singapore Navy visits Phuket
Isolated heavy rain forecast to continue
World population set to hit 8 billion
Tourist numbers predicted to beat expectations
Water outages to affect Chalong, Wichit, Patong

 

Phuket community
Drunk doctor avoids jail time for fatal road crash

Nothing but infuriating. All the lives this POS hi-so lowlife destroyed, and still managed to buy hi...(Read More)

Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery

And please, no mega parking lots like at Surin. Yes, great budget item for stuffing OrBorTor pockets...(Read More)

Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery

Oh jeez, sorry but I have "0" confidence that those in charge will do anything "world...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

Present Thai high Land prices, many Thai middle- and poor class people can't affort are due to T...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

Now maybe foreign gov'ts can ban Thais from buying property and land overseas- its only fair!...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

Poor John! Thai government doesn't listen to you and your own government would give a ... about...(Read More)

New Zealand man arrested over firearms cache in Phuket

Much in this article is irrelevant reporting. Were his 90 days reports done nicely? :-) What is the...(Read More)

Phuket readies for lunar eclipse Loy Krathong

Happy Low Krathong! ...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

Not surprised at all. The Thai, in their xenophobic way of thinking can't make that swing to nor...(Read More)

Speed pill prices plunge to B2 each

7.50 Baht each LOL. Who uses Satang anymore, except 7/11 stores giving you back useless change that ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Phuket Property

 