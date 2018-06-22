FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Drugs worth B13bn to get torched

BANGKOK: The door of the narcotic treasury room at the Food and Drug Administration office is made of heavy steel with a combination lock, like the ones used to store valuables at a bank deposit room.

crimedeathdrugspolicemurderMyanmartransportBangkok Post

Friday 22 June 2018, 08:38AM

Food and Drug Administration officials display illegal drugs weighing 6,322kg which were confiscated from various cases. The drugs, stored at the agency’s warehouse, will be incinerated at the Bang Pa-in industrial estate in Ayutthaya on Monday (June 25).Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Food and Drug Administration officials display illegal drugs weighing 6,322kg which were confiscated from various cases. The drugs, stored at the agency’s warehouse, will be incinerated at the Bang Pa-in industrial estate in Ayutthaya on Monday (June 25).Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Wachira Umphon, director of the Substance Control Division is one of the few people with the authority and the password to open it.

Inside the room are hundreds of ordinary cardboard boxes. He opened one to reveal pricey but prohibitive items. Inside the boxes are drugs such as crystal meth (ya ice) and heroin.

On the street, a small package of these drugs can fetch thousands of baht, he said. The entire contents are 6,322 kilograms of confiscated drugs worth B13 billion.

The drugs include 5,514kgr of methamphetamine pills (ya bah), 486kg of ya ice, 108kg of heroin, 122kg of morphine, 10kg of ecstasy and 5kg of cocaine. They were confiscated in 7,245 narcotic cases.

The authority will burn the haul this Monday(June 25) to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

“The cases relating to these drugs have all been cleared, so we can now dispose of these drugs,” Mr Wachira said.

The drug treasury at the FDA office in the Chaeng Watthana area was opened to the media yesterday (June 21) to show how the drugs and substances are stored and secured.

The burning of confiscated drugs has been done for more than 40 years. Each year, almost 10 tons of drugs are incinerated.

The drugs are set to be destroyed at temperatures higher than 800C, he said.

This type of incineration ensures that there are no harmful chemicals, especially carcinogenic dioxins, left airborne after the incineration, Mr Wachira said.

In another development, two Myanmar men were apprehended with 30kg of ya ice valued at B30 million in Chiang Rai yesterday. The duo were identified as Sai Lyoe, 32, and Sai Hlang Han, 23.

The arrest came after the Narcotics Suppression Bureau received a tip-off that the drugs would be smuggled into the country at a hotel on Phahonyothin Rd in Mae Sai district.

Meanwhile, in Pathum Thani, a policeman was shot dead yesterday by a drug dealer during a drug operation.

Sgt Maj Asarn Ketjampa, 32, a drug suppression officer attached to Nonthaburi province, died after Yongyut Wangpairee, 27, allegedly shot him in the chest.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Defendants plead not guilty to murdering karaoke bar girl
Suspects in dismemberment case indicted
Myanmar joins bar girl murder probe
Man allegedly kills woman and her daughter after bid to have sex fails
Myanmar hands over karaoke girl murder suspects to Thai authorities
Court sentences Australian to death for Hells Angels murder
From vigilantes to gangsters
London looks for answers as murder rate soars
Wanted Aussie to be extradited
A hundred inmates on the loose after deadly Brazil prison riot
Police link arrested Hells Angel to drugs and murder
Suspected murderer continues to deny charge, say Phuket police
28 inmates killed in Mexico prison riot
Links probed between murder suspects and drug rings
Police follow money trail in karaoke bar murder

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
My Physio By Kanitta
Kantok Restaurant
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
International Law office of Ake and Associates
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Chattha
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 