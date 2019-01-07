THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Drugs, guns seized in Pa Khlok raid

PHUKET: A series of raids by Thalang Police last Friday targetting three addresses netted seven suspects along with drugs, guns and ammunition.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 7 January 2019, 03:05PM

The raids led to seven suspects arrested for drugs and illegal possession of ammunition and a home-made air rifle. Photo: Thalang Police

Thalang Police led by Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwa first raided workers’ accommodation for Care and Clean (Thailand) Co Ltd in Moo 4, Pa Khlok, at about 4pm, where five suspects were taken into custody.

Mumaspaowee Chae, 22, and Wanshan Lehleen, 23, both from Narathiwat, were arrested after officers found them in possession of 178 red, orange and green methamphetamine (ya bah) pills all embossed with the letters “WY”, and 500 grams of kratom leaves.

The pair were later charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of a Category 5 drug (kratom).

In another room at the workers’ accommodation, Busri Saemsa, 28, also from Narathiwat, was arrested after he was found in possession of five red and orange ya bah pills, for which he was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

In yet another room, officers arrested Isma Apo, 23, also from Narathiwat, after he was found with one red “WY” ya bah pill, for which he was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

In the fourth and last room raided at the first target address, police arrested Natthawut Sampo, 27, from Surin province, after he was found in possession of two .22-calibre bullets, two .38-calibre bullets, two 9mm bullets, and one .45-calibre bullet, for which he was charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

At the second target addresses, also in Moo 4, Pa Khlok, officers arrested Payungsak ‘Dam’ Phetthong, 30, after he was found in possession of 500ml of boiled kratom juice and a home-made air rifle with seven steel pellets, for which he was charged with possession of an illegal firearm and possession of a Category 5 drug.

At the third target address, also in Moo 4, Pa Khlok, officers arrested Anikul Reksin, 26, after he was found in possession of 146 ya bah pills, all embossed with “WY”. Officers seized the drugs and B6,250 cash Anikul has on him, and charged him with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

 

 

