Drugs and firearms blitz nets 18 arrests in one day

PHUKET: Police in Phuket are continuing their campaign to crackdown on illegal drugs and firearms possession after it was confirmed an impressive 18 arrests alone were made yesterday (Aug 5) across the island.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 August 2022, 02:19PM

The first case involved 36-year-old Ket Kerdmongkol from Talad Yai who was arrested in the carpark of The View Suan Luang Condominium in Wichit. He was found in possession of 30 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 1,779 methamphetamine pills (ya bah). Ket was also carrying a 9mm Baretta handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition and was riding a Honda 125i, worth about B20,000. He was taken to Wichit police station and charged with drug possession with intent to sell and unauthorised possession of firearms which he was carrying illegally in public.

Arm Loondam, 31, from Karon was apprehended in Chalong by police in possession of 0.36 grams of ya ice, 1,784 ya bah pills and six rounds of ammunition for a 9mm pistol. He was detained and taken to the Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Ekachai Sukkaew, 35, from Rawai and Kwanphicha Noi Chomnikorn, 32, from Karon were detained in Chalong for possession of 37.75 grams of ya ice and 266 ya bah pills. Both were taken to Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Chanyuth Piromchuen, 28, from Chalong was caught in possession of 9.24 grams of ya ice and 1,617 ya bah pills and taken to Chalong Police Station to face charges.

Wanchat Uthahong, 33, years old, from Maha Sarakram Province was arrested at a house in Chalong in possession of 52 ya bah pills and taken to Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Suchart Kluay Kluay, 38, from Rawai was found with 489 ya bah pills and taken to Chalong Police Station to face charges.

Nattawut Sirichan, 36, from Chalong was found with only a solitary ya bah pill but also an illegal handgun with four types of different ammunition, totalling 14 rounds. He was detained and taken to Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Wirat Dam Prapphat, 34, from Cherng Talay was caught carrying 519 ya bah pills and taken to Cherng Talay Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Somsak Hari Waree, 33, from Mai Khao was apprehended in Cherng Talay in possession of 0.93 grams of ya ice and 6 ya bah pills. Additionally he was driving a stolen Honda Sedan worth approximately B350,000. He was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station to face charges.

Watcharaphon Kof Udomphon, 32, from Chiang Mai was caught with 15 ya bah pills in Cherng Talay and taken to the local Police Station to face charges.

Sommart Ta Waree, 40, from Mai Khao was picked up in Talat Nuea with 12 ya bah pills and taken to Phuket Town Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Miss Isaraphon Rung Bhosan, 41, from Chiang Rai was also taken to Phuket Town Police Station to face charges after being caught in Talat Nuea with 0.35 grams of ya ice.

Bukhari Cori Kado, 38, from Songkhla Province was accused of unlawfully taking category 1 narcotics (ya ice / ya bah) and will be charged subsequently.

Somchai Sak Naowprai, 51, Watcharawut Nook Chophol, 24, Phichayuth Mac Longrak, 23, Chanpisit Muhad Kaewthong, 30, and Somchai Daeng Limdul, 30, were all apprehended in Rawai in possession of illegal drugs and will face charges accordingly.

The series of busts were led by Pol. Lt. Col. Pichit Thongto, the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner, along with the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner’s Office.

The campaign was directed by Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, commander of Phuket Provincial Police, Pol. Col. Chaikiat Wiriyasathitkul, Deputy Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police, Pol. Col. Bundit Khaosutham, Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police, Pol. Lt. Col. Kiattisak Chanda, Deputy Superintendent. Phuket Provincial Police Election Commission, and Pol.Lt. Col. Thapanapat Jaturonphan, Deputy Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police.