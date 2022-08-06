British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Drugs and firearms blitz nets 18 arrests in one day

Drugs and firearms blitz nets 18 arrests in one day

PHUKET: Police in Phuket are continuing their campaign to crackdown on illegal drugs and firearms possession after it was confirmed an impressive 18 arrests alone were made yesterday (Aug 5) across the island.

crimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 August 2022, 02:19PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The first case involved 36-year-old Ket Kerdmongkol from Talad Yai who was arrested in the carpark of The View Suan Luang Condominium in Wichit. He was found in possession of 30 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 1,779 methamphetamine pills (ya bah). Ket was also carrying a 9mm Baretta handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition and was riding a Honda 125i, worth about B20,000. He was taken to Wichit police station and charged with drug possession with intent to sell and unauthorised possession of firearms which he was carrying illegally in public.

Arm Loondam, 31, from Karon was apprehended in Chalong by police in possession of 0.36 grams of ya ice, 1,784 ya bah pills and six rounds of ammunition for a 9mm pistol. He was detained and taken to the Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Ekachai Sukkaew, 35, from Rawai and Kwanphicha Noi Chomnikorn, 32, from Karon were detained in Chalong for possession of 37.75 grams of ya ice and 266 ya bah pills. Both were taken to Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Chanyuth Piromchuen, 28, from Chalong was caught in possession of 9.24 grams of ya ice and 1,617 ya bah pills and taken to Chalong Police Station to face charges.

Wanchat Uthahong, 33, years old, from Maha Sarakram Province was arrested at a house in Chalong in possession of 52 ya bah pills and taken to Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.
Suchart Kluay Kluay, 38, from Rawai was found with 489 ya bah pills and taken to Chalong Police Station to face charges.

Nattawut Sirichan, 36, from Chalong was found with only a solitary ya bah pill but also an illegal handgun with four types of different ammunition, totalling 14 rounds. He was detained and taken to Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Wirat Dam Prapphat, 34, from Cherng Talay was caught carrying 519 ya bah pills and taken to Cherng Talay Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Somsak Hari Waree, 33, from Mai Khao was apprehended in Cherng Talay in possession of 0.93 grams of ya ice and 6 ya bah pills. Additionally he was driving a stolen Honda Sedan worth approximately B350,000. He was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station to face charges.

Barketek

Watcharaphon Kof Udomphon, 32, from Chiang Mai was caught with 15 ya bah pills in Cherng Talay and taken to the local Police Station to face charges.

Sommart Ta Waree, 40, from Mai Khao was picked up in Talat Nuea with 12 ya bah pills and taken to Phuket Town Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Miss Isaraphon Rung Bhosan, 41, from Chiang Rai was also taken to Phuket Town Police Station to face charges after being caught in Talat Nuea with 0.35 grams of ya ice.

Bukhari Cori Kado, 38, from Songkhla Province was accused of unlawfully taking category 1 narcotics (ya ice / ya bah) and will be charged subsequently.

Somchai Sak Naowprai, 51, Watcharawut Nook Chophol, 24, Phichayuth Mac Longrak, 23, Chanpisit Muhad Kaewthong, 30, and Somchai Daeng Limdul, 30, were all apprehended in Rawai in possession of illegal drugs and will face charges accordingly.

The series of busts were led by Pol. Lt. Col. Pichit Thongto, the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner, along with the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner’s Office.

The campaign was directed by Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, commander of Phuket Provincial Police, Pol. Col. Chaikiat Wiriyasathitkul, Deputy Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police, Pol. Col. Bundit Khaosutham, Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police, Pol. Lt. Col. Kiattisak Chanda, Deputy Superintendent. Phuket Provincial Police Election Commission, and Pol.Lt. Col. Thapanapat Jaturonphan, Deputy Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Call for foreign workers to be vetted
Safety drill in Patong after Chon Buri pub fire
China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
Inferno pub illegally built and operated
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nightclub fire claims lives, Joe Ferrari drops appeal, Thailand CBDC test || August 5
Fire at Chon Buri pub kills 13, injures 40
No appeal for ‘Joe Ferrari’
Crown Prince of Perlis to visit Phuket
Phuket officials punt on GEMMMSSTTF for economic recovery
Chinese missiles ‘serious problem that impacts our national security’: Japan PM
Chiang Rai airport reopens as stranded Nok Air plane removed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket coastal erosion, Deep Southern ’ceasefire’ proposed || August 4
Phuket officials prepare for APEC SME meeting
Kusoldharm Foundation distributes 313 education scholarships
Prosecutors charge six suspects over Tangmo’s death

 

Phuket community
Inferno pub illegally built and operated

Location Pub is very visible in 'densed official area', surrounded by police-, local governm...(Read More)

Call for foreign workers to be vetted

That's just total bulls*it. There basically NO foreigner at all working in the mentioned positi...(Read More)

Safety drill in Patong after Chon Buri pub fire

Be sure, Phuket Officialdom will do everything to avoid finding anything illegal. Which of course wo...(Read More)

China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat

A pity, this decision of China, to pull Climate Change in this political row. China and USA are the ...(Read More)

Safety drill in Patong after Chon Buri pub fire

Governor ordered safety inspection/safety drills. What safety drills? And not a single word of the ...(Read More)

Safety drill in Patong after Chon Buri pub fire

Thinking before to go inside in a night club which it the management. Enter and take a quick look if...(Read More)

Call for foreign workers to be vetted

Who doesn't like to win easy?...(Read More)

Inferno pub illegally built and operated

It will be like the story of the old Tiger night club in Patong: someone went to the jail?...(Read More)

Safety drill in Patong after Chon Buri pub fire

Did they find any mistakes or something illegal bars nightclubs, no I thought so everything it’s p...(Read More)

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

Comrade Haraldski, the one third supporting the sanctions are those WHO COUNT. Most of the two third...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Fastship Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket

 