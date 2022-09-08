British International School, Phuket
Drug suspect tased by police

Drug suspect tased by police

PHUKET: Police resorted to using a taser in order to take a man into custody in a residential housing area in Wichit yesterday (Sept 7).

policecrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 8 September 2022, 11:32AM

Police move in after the man was brought to the ground with a taser. Screenshot: Wichit Police

Police move in after the man was brought to the ground with a taser. Screenshot: Wichit Police

Officers arrived at the housing estate, in Moo 4, Wichit, shortly after 1:30pm, after local residents reported that the man, not named by police, was walking the street while wielding a long steel bar in a fit of rage.

He was yelling angrily at local residents, who were too fearful to leave their houses, and repeatedly hit their cars with the long steel rod.

When officers arrived the man had already returned to his home, but he quickly directed his anger at the officers and threatened them with the same steel bar.

After attempts to persuade the man to put the steel bar down and come to the police station quietly, officers moved in and tased him.

Once he was on the ground, the officers restrained him and took him into custody.

QSI International School Phuket

The man was reported to be a habitual drug user.

Police reported that he was taken to be tested for drug use.

Police have yet to confirm which charges the man will face for his tirade, or drug use.

The man had a history of drug use and violent outbursts for which he had already been previously charged and prosecuted, police said.

