333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Drug suspect injured after trying to reclaim meth from police

Drug suspect injured after trying to reclaim meth from police

AYUTTHAYA: A suspected drug dealer was severely injured from a bullet wound when he and his accomplice followed police after losing their methamphetamine pills in a sting operation in Phak Hai district yesterday evening (Nov 8).

drugspolice
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 9 February 2023, 01:07PM

Police inspect speed pills left by two drug dealers after the first round of shooting in a sting operation in Phak Hai district, Ayutthaya province, yesterday (Feb 8). Photo: Khao Ayothaya

Police inspect speed pills left by two drug dealers after the first round of shooting in a sting operation in Phak Hai district, Ayutthaya province, yesterday (Feb 8). Photo: Khao Ayothaya

Plain-clothes officers of the Provincial Police Region 1 conducted a sting operation to buy 20,000 speed pills from a suspected drug trafficker identified only as Toey at about 8pm last night. Toey, 45, was earlier freed from jail after serving his term for drug trafficking, reports the Bangkok Post.

After the suspect and an accomplice on a pickup truck and a passenger car showed up at a meeting point on a local road in tambon Lad Chado, they realised it was a sting and started opening fire at the officers with a pistol and a shotgun.

Both sides exchanged gunfire. The suspects ran into a paddy field and left their meth pills and vehicles. Police then took the vehicles and the drug to Lad Chao station, which was four kilometres from the shooting scene.

Shortly afterwards they sneaked into the entrance of the station. Patrol police spotted both men and approached them for a search, but the duo opened fire.

After the second round of shooting, Toey was severely injured and could not escape, but his accomplice fled the scene.

Police would expand investigation into this drug dealers’ network, which covered many traffickers and often resorted to violence, Pol Maj Gen Chayanon Meesati, commander of Ayutthaya police, said today.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

JohnC | 10 February 2023 - 09:58:52 

Not the smartest crims in the country LOL

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PLTO hold talks with non-Phuket-based ‘green plate’ taxi operators
Phuket and Krabi the stars in new Czech movie
Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000
Phuket Opinion: Take the win
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul
Fire contained at Thalang school, no injuries reported
Leatherback turtles hatch at Nai Yang Beach
Lobby says tourism must be priority
Phuket Governor visits two bus shooting victims
First Thai team arrives in quake-hit Turkey
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One dead in Phuket bus shooting || February 10
“I will start a new life.” Phuket bus shooter identified as Krabi man with mental issues
Illegal Russian tour guide arrested in Phuket
More arrivals from India expected as country waives COVID tests for returnees
Rescuers race to find Turkey-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

 

Phuket community
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

B1000 fine is not much of a deterrent to rental shops. Per bike or per offense would be better. Also...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Take the win

It will be interesting to see how 'good' these 'good officials' turn out to be....(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Similar discussions with other honarary consuls would be in order as would publicly warning tourist...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

The fines are quite too low for those arab-french people with much money and no official job in Fran...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

About time. Hopefully the traffic police continue this crackdown seriously and take appropriate acti...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

@Kurt No need to keep any file of you as the article I mentioned is easy to find on here. But funny ...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

What is the logic of the RTP thinking to visit the Honorair Consul? Don't ask him to do the RTP ...(Read More)

Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

15 = 44 Thai logic!...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I seems to miss something. Think RTP Phuket must have the strenghts to control the Thai rental shops...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

And for Dek's obsession control: Graffiti on the road is art, although not allowed. Graffiti on...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Fashion TV
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center

 