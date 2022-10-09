Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest

PHUKET: A man armed with knives caught carrying 22 meth pills (ya bah) and 1.2 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice) has been arrested near the sea gypsy village in Rawai after he tried to slash arresting officers while attempting to flee, report Phuket officials.

drugsviolencecrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 October 2022, 01:00PM

The arrest was announced by Akara Suwatthikul of the Phuket Provincial Defense Office, noted a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Still calling the area “​​Thai Mai Village (Chao Lay)” ‒ the “New Thais Village (Sea Gypsy)” ‒ in Moo 2 Rawai, the report said the man was arrested at about 5pm yesterday (Oct 8).

The man was named only as “Pichai” (family name withheld), also known by his nickname “Mook”.

Among the host of officers involved in the arrest were Territorial Defense (OrSor) personnel and police officers, noted the report, which claimed the officers were operating on the behalf of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Pichai was found in possession of two B100 banknotes, 22 meth pills and three bags containing a total of 1.2g of ya ice.

“While the officers were searching and placing Pichai under arrest, he attempted to flee and armed with knives attempted to injure officers in order to escape capture,” said the report.

Pichai has been charged with possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell, carrying a weapon in a public area and with resisting arrest by use of force, the report confirmed

Officers are to continue their investigation and will continue with their campaign with relevant agencies “to carry out strict siege, search and rigorous measures to prevent and solve the problem of drug epidemic in all areas of Phuket”, said the report.