Drug raids net seven suspects, more firearms

PHUKET: A series of raids resulted in eight suspects being arrested for drug offences in three days, with 388 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), 160.99 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice) as wellwe firearms and ammunition seized

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 26 June 2020, 02:12PM

Drugs and handguns were seized in the raids. Photo: Supplied

The raids, conducted on Jun 22-24, were led by Danai Jaikaeng, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Provincial Administration’s Security Affairs Section, noted an official report of the campaign.

The arrests were reported as follows:

On June 22, at 1:20pm, officers arrested Chumphon “Boat” Phinphan, 29, at an apartment on Phoonpon Rd in Phuket Town after he was found with 30 grammes of ya ice and a set of drug-taking equipment.

Chumphon was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At 8pm, Somchai “Lek” Ngophon, 22, was arrested at a community housing building in Rassada after he was found with 109.5g of ya ice and two sets of drug-taking equipment. Officers also seized a digital scale and a pack of plastic bags.

Somchai was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At 11:40pm, Krissada “Lif” Wahab, 26, was arrested at a house in Soi Samakkhee 1, in Moo 7, Rawai, after he was found with seven grammes of ya ice, a set of drug-taking equipment and scales.

Krissada was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

On June 23, at 7pm, Sutthipong “Ice” Moranok, 34, was arrested near a playground on Eakwanit Rd in Moo 5, Wichit, after he was found with four grammes of ya ice.

Sutthipong was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

On June 24, at 1am, Narongkorn “Lay” Khonkhiaw, 23, was arrested in front of 7-Eleven on Thepkrasattri Rd, in Moo 4, Koh Kaew, after he was found with 6.9g of ya ice, 33 pills of ya bah and a firearm together with five bullets.

Narongkorn was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying a gun in public without necessary reason.

At 5:30pm, Sutthichai Srisamut and Woraphot Phengnet were arrested at a house in Moo 6, Cherng Talay, after they were found with 355 pills of ya bah, 3.59g of ya ice and four 9mm bullets.

Sutthichai and Woraphot were taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition.