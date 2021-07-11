Drug raids net seven suspects, 2,000 pills of ya bah

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police separately arrested seven suspects in raids in Thalang, netting 2,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and more than 180g of crystal meth (ya ice) in two days.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 11 July 2021, 12:05PM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids, led by Capt Chaiwat Chuwang of the Phuket Provincial Police, were announced yesterday (July 10).

On Friday (July 9), police arrested four suspects, as follows.

Wisit ‘Bao’ Kongsrisuwan, 24, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, and Panomkorn ‘Diew’ Petchkong, 20, were arrested with 98.77g of ya ice separated in 33 bags at a house in Moo 6, Srisoonthorn.

Police also seized a digital scale, two mobile phones, a black Suzuki Smash motorbike, a gold ring, a bankbook and other nine unspecified items of evidence.

Wisit and Panomkorn were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Padungsak ‘Yo’ Suepan, 26, was arrested with 80.93g of ya ice at a house in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn.

Police also seized a mobile phone, a black Honda Wave 110 motorbike, and other seven unspecified items.

Padungsak was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

A Myanmar national named as ‘Fon’, 27, was arrested 0.03g (30mg) of ya ice, a pill of ya bah and a set of drug-taking equipment at a room of an apartment building in Moo 4, Cherng Talay.

Fon was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug and illegally entering the country.

Yesterday (July 10), police arrested three suspects at a building under the National Housing Authority in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, as follows:

Prarom ‘Bond’ Chaowai, 35, was found with 1,000 pills of ya bah, 0.05g (50mg) of ya ice, a set of drug-taking equipment. Police also seized a digital scale and a mobile phone and other six unspecified items.

Naren ‘Nui’ Namthong, 40, was found with 1,000 pills of ya bah. Police also seized a mobile phone and a black-blue Honda Click motorbike.

Pornchita ‘Bew’ Longlok, 39, was found with 2.05g of ya ice. Police also seized a mobile phone and a pink Scoopy i motorbike.

Prarom, Naren, Pornchita were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.