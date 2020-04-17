Drug raids net five suspects, nearly 10k meth pills, 300g of ice

PHUKET: Four men and one woman have been arrested in a series of raids that resulted with police seizing 9,243 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), 311.77 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and one unregistered revolver.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 April 2020, 06:13PM

Some of thr drugs seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

An unregistered revolver was also seized during the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

According to a report by the Phuket Provincial Police made available today (Apr 17), the raids were led by Lt Col Jaran Bangprasert.

The report noted the five arrests as follows:

Nantakan “Bum” Jitsumreng, 31, who is registered as living on 50 Pi Rd in Patong, was arrested at an unregistered room in Soi Wichit Songkram, off Wichi Songkram Rd in Phuket Town.

In placing her under arrest officers seized 7,856 pills of ya bah, 293.28g of ya ice and 13 other “items of evidence”. They also seized a GPX Demon 150 motorbike valued at about B60,000.

Nantakan was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Anuran “Golf” Kansanthea, 40, from Srisaket, was arrested at the car park of the New James Cafe in Phunphon Soi 7 in Phuket Town after he was found with 1,337 pills of ya bah, 10.3g of ya ice and 13 other “items of evidence”.

Police also seized his Honda CBR 300 motorbike, registered in Suphan Buri, valued at about B60,000.

Anuran was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Thanit “Jonny” Goyvanit, 34, was arrested at a building in Yaowarat Soi 5 in Phuket Town, with 50 pills of ya bah, 7.95g of ya ice and an unregistered .32-calibre revolver and six bullets as well as 11 other “items of evidence”.

Police also seized his Honda motorbike valued at about B30,000.

Thanit was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Thaweevit “Ched” Bunsin, 39, from Rassada, and Jadsadda “Tomus”Phiwphong, 45, from Nakhon Ratchasima, were both arrested at a house on Patthana Thongthin Rd, Wichit.

Thaweevit was found with 0.14g of ya ice, and Jadsadda was found with 100mg of ya ice and drug-taking equipment.

Thaweevit and Jadsadda were both taken to Wichit Police Station and each charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug.

The report did not mark on which dates any of the arrests took place.