Drug raids net eight suspects

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested eight suspects in drug raids, including one man armed with a 9mm handgun and two people arrested at Chalong Municipality staff accommodation.

drugspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 November 2019, 11:40AM

Eight suspects were arrested in total, one in illegal possession of a 9mm handgun. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

One man was caught with 1.77kg of dried marijuana in packs and growing his own plants. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

In an announcement issued on Saturday (Nov 16), Phuket Provincial Police reported that the raids, led by Maj Pichit Thongtor, led to the arrests of eight suspects along with the seizure of 1.95kg of marijuana, 203 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), 17 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and the firearm.

No dates or times of the arrests were reported in the announcement.

The report noted that Phanuphong “Gop” Plodthong, 22, was arrested at a house in Moo 1, Tambon Kathu, with seven marijuana plants and 1,770.77 grams of dried marijuana in packs, as well as 32 kratom leaves and one liter of kratom juice.

Of note the seven marijuana plants were still very small, recently planted in soil bags that were seated under a heated lamp for growing at home.

Phanuphong was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug, said the report.

At Chalong Municipality staff accommodation on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Moo 1, Wichit, on the outskirts of Saphan Hin, police arrested three suspects, added the report.

Eak-anan “Pai” Wongsuwan, 31, and Rinbussaya “Mi” Pinkulpatthana, 21, were arrested with 5.2g of ya ice and 23.84g of marijuana and other seven items related to their arrests.

Weerayut “Wut” Intan, 26, was arrested with 12.2g of marijuana.

In the arrest of Eak-anan and Rinbussaya, police also seized a Honda Sonic motorbike, valued at about B10,000.

All three were taken to Wichit Police Station, where Eak-anan and Rinbussaya were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug and possession of a Category 5 drug, while Weerayut was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Also reported as arrested at a house on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Moo 1, Wichit, was Yongyut “Eak” Phasomsub, 46, who was found in illegal possession of a magazine-loading 9mm Ekol Jackal handgun as well as five 9mm bullets and four .38-calibre bullets.

Yongyut was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, said the report. However, it was not clarified whether Yongyut was arrested at the same Chalong Municipality staff accommodation where Eak-anan and Rinbussaya were arrested.

The report added that Surachai “Ae” Khaophong, 33, was arrested at a house in Soi Saphan Hin 6 in Moo 1, Wichit, after he was found in possession of 203 ya bah pills and 100mg of ya ice.

Surachai was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At a house on Soi Phoonpon 3, off Phoonpon Rd in Phuket Town, police arrested two suspects. Yingsak “Boat” Khongkaew, 22, was arrested with 141.03g of marijuana, 150mg of ya ice and 12 kratom leaves, while Piya “Jeb” Sittisak, 24, was arrested with 30mg of heroin and one liter of kratom juice.

Both were taken to Phuket City Police Station and both were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug and possession of a Category 5 drug, said the report.