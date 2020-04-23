Kata Rocks
Drug raids net 10 suspects, including two fugitives

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested 10 suspects in a slew of raids with more than 4,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), 26 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice), 50 kilograms of kratom leaves, and two firearms and ammunition seized.

crimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 23 April 2020, 03:07PM

The raids netted drugs, firearms and 10 suspects, including two fugitives. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

According to a report made available yesterday (Apr 22), the raids were led by Lt Col Jaran Bangprasert. 

The report did not confirm when each suspect was placed under arrest.

Officers arrested Chakkrapong “Joke” Changlek, 38, and Khajonsak “Tu” Kraisarn, 41, on a street off Sakdidet Rd in Wichit after they were found with 4,010 pills of ya bah and 2.31g of ya ice. 

Police also seized a Toyota Revo pickup truck and nine other “items of evidence” that were not specified in the report.  

They were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Atthaphon “Top” Tengrang, 34, originally from Trang, was arrested after he was found with 8.34g of ya ice at a Muay Thai gym on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu.

Officers also found an 11mm gun, a .38-calibre gun, 47 11mm bullets and seven .38 bullets at his worker’s accommodation unit in Soi Saithong 2, on Wichit Songkham Rd.

Officers also seized a Yamaha Nouvo motorbike and 19 other items of evidence. 

Atthaphon was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and violating the Emergency Decree by breaking the national nightly curfew from 10pm to 4am.

Ornthima “Na” Saengthong, 32, was arrested with 10 pills of ya bah and 9.87g of ya ice and four other items of evidence. She was arrested near an 7-Eleven store on Wichit Songkham Rd, also in Kathu, the report noted.

She was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. 

Wichet “Kai” Kaewpharai, 44, originally from Satun, was arrested with 210mg of ya ice at a tree shop on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, also in Kathu.

He was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug. 

Sunee “Gib” Boonta, 30, originally from Chumphon, was arrested with one ya bah pill and 300mg of ya ice at a bus stop in front of Thalang District’s Public Health Division office on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 1, Thepkrasattri.

Sunee was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Phuket native Udomphon “Thae” Sae-Ngo, 28, and Donlaya “Cartoon” Prathumsan, originally from Buriram, were arrested with 5.01g of ya ice and six other items of evidence at an apartment on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit. 

The report noted that Donlaya was wanted under Phuket Provincial Court arrest warrant no. 374/2562 issued on Dec 9, 2019, for the charge of possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and money laundering.

Udomphon and Donlaya were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Penpetch “Jack” Khlibngen, 25, was arrested with 50 kilograms of kratom leaves packed into six plastic bags at a house on Anuphas Phuketkarn Rd in Rassada. 

He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.

The last arrested suspect marked in the report was Chula “Jack” Changlek, 41, who was wanted under Phuket Provincial Court arrest warrant no. 804/2557 issued on Nov 4, 2014, for the charge of a possession of a Category 1 drug.

Chula was arrested at a house on Lakkongsie Rd in Rassada, but was taken to Thalang Police Station to be charged, the report noted.

 

