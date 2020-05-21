Drug raids net 1.5kg of ya ice, 6,500 meth pills

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested nine drug suspects in a slew of raids with more than 6,500 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and 1.5 kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice) seized as well as 50kg of kratom leaves and one firearm.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 May 2020, 09:46AM

More than 6,500 meth pills and more than 1.5kg of ice were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

According to a report made available on Tuesday (May 19), the raids were led by Lt Col Jaran Bangprasert.

The report did not confirm when each suspect was placed under arrest.

According to the report, four suspects were arrested at a house in Pruksa Ville housing estate, in Moo 1, Thepkrasattri, after they were found with 6,140 ya bah pills and 1.06kg of ya ice.

The four were named as Wutthichai “Bell” Srimook, 32, originally from Chainat; Miss Anurak “Noi” Kongkaew, 37, originally from Udon Thani; Santichai “Bird” Kongcham, 32, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat; and Raphiphat “Earth” La-ongnuan, 23, originally from Bueng Kan.

In conducting the raid, police also seized a .22 firearm, 50 .22 bullets, a bankbook and 17 other “items of evidence” that were not specified in the report.

Police also seized a Bangkok-registered Nissan Almera, a Honda Click motorbike registered in Phetchaburi and a Bangkok-registered Honda Wave motorbike.

All four suspects were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, while Wuttichai was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm, noted the report.

Somchai “Ae” Khidprasert, 39, originally from Udon Thani, after he was found with 415 ya bah pills, 432.78g of ya ice, and other 15 items of evidence, noted the report.

Somchai was arrested in front of a motorbike repair and modify shop on Thepkrasattri Rd in Phuket Town, and police also searched his room at an apartment building in Soi Saithong in Moo 7, Kathu.

Somchai was taken to Phuket City Police station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Banlangthong “Non” Chuirueng, 21, originally from Trang, was arrested with 14.54g of ya ice and other five items of evidence at the toilet of the Bangchak petrol station on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu.

Banlangthong was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Police also arrested three suspects at a house in Srisuthat Rd Soi 10 in Moo 7, Phuket Town, noted the report.

At the house Aphisit “Boat” Sae-ke, 20, and Surasit “Son” Chunchumsub, 26, were found with 30kg of kratom leaves.

Monchai “Chai” Sirimueng, 51, originally from Ranong, was found with 22kg of kratom leaves.

Officer also seized a scale as an item of evidence.

All three were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell, said the report.