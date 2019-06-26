PHUKET: A series of drug raids in Thalang yesterday (June 25) landed four suspects, two of them women, of whom one is just 17 years old, and resulted in the seizure of more than 12,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and more than 1.89kg of crystal meth (ya ice).

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 June 2019, 11:03AM

The raids netted four suspects in total and more than 12,000 meth pills and more than 1.8kg in crystal meth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The raids netted four suspects in total and more than 12,000 meth pills and more than 1.8kg in crystal meth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The raids netted four suspects in total and more than 12,000 meth pills and more than 1.8kg in crystal meth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The raids netted four suspects in total and more than 12,000 meth pills and more than 1.8kg in crystal meth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The raids netted four suspects in total and more than 12,000 meth pills and more than 1.8kg in crystal meth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The raids netted four suspects in total and more than 12,000 meth pills and more than 1.8kg in crystal meth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The raids, led by Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Nathaphop Phongsapan and carried out under the command of Thalang Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan, started when officers placed under arrest Yuttapong “Ball” Kaenson, 33, at a property in Thepkrasattri after he was found in possession of 10,746 ya bah pills and 1,824 grams of ya ice.

The officers then moved to an address in Srisoonthorn, an accommodation unit in a warehouse belonging to Prominsubruaycharoen Co Ltd, where they arrested 21-year-old Sirinya “Benz” Tenprakon after she was found in possession of 1,532 ya bah pills and 63.93g of ya ice.

Drug-using paraphernalia and two digital scales were also seized as evidence.

At the same location, officers also arrested a 17-year-old female after was she caught with 1.72g of ya ice and drug-using paraphernalia.

Police then raided a rental room in Srisoonthorn where they arrested Todsapon “Sia” Janrop, 21, after he was found in possession of 1.43g of ya ice.

All four suspects, including the female minor, were charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, police confirmed.