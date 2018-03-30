PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok held a meeting yesterday on drug protection and suppression where he stated that the island’s local villages and communities need to be educated and included in drug use prevention projects.

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was held at 3pm yesterday (Mar 29) at the Phuket Provincial Hall with police, soldiers and other leading officials also in attendance.

The Phuket PR Office reported that V/Gov Snith said, “Kratom has been found to still be very prevalent in Phuket, and the use of it is continuing to spread. More addicts are being treated.

“We are paying high attention to control and ridding drug use amongst youths. So places of education have to pay attention in taking care of students,” the report quoted V/Gov Snith as saying.

“We want to expand the drug prevention and suppression project to villages in Phuket. More activities should be arranged in order to encourage people in communities to stay away from drugs,” the report continued.

V/Gov Snith repeated that officials should strictly search for drugs on the island especially at the Phuket Checkpoint as well as other checkpoints set up during this year’s Songkran Festival.