Drug network probe nets man in Srisoonthorn

Officers armed with a search warrant arrested Boonmee Saenglao, 42, originally from Khon Kaen Province, at a worker’s accommodation camp , Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, Thalang, reported Thalang Police.
Boonmee was found with two methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and a revolver-style Thai firearm with a three-inch-long barrel, police explained.
He was also found with three rounds of .38-calibre ammunition, officers added.
Boonmee was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic and possession of an illegal firearm, police confirmed.
Police are continuing their investigation into known drug networks in the area, police added.
