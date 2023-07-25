British International School, Phuket
Drug network probe nets man in Srisoonthorn

Drug network probe nets man in Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: An ongoing investigation by Thalang Police has resulted in a man with a homemade handgun and two meth pills being arrested in Srisoonthorn, Thalang.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 25 July 2023 12:57 PM

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Officers armed with a search warrant arrested Boonmee Saenglao, 42, originally from Khon Kaen Province, at a worker’s accommodation camp , Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, Thalang, reported Thalang Police.

Boonmee was found with two methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and a revolver-style Thai firearm with a three-inch-long barrel, police explained.

He was also found with three rounds of .38-calibre ammunition, officers added.

Boonmee was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic and possession of an illegal firearm, police confirmed.

Police are continuing their investigation into known drug networks in the area, police added.

Kurt | 25 July 2023 - 15:38:24 

The Photo only, hahaha. Fun, it makes my day! Don't tell me the police don't know the drug lords they not allowed to touch.

 

