PHUKET: Region 8 Police held a press conference at Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town this morning (June 5) to announce the arrest of two drug suspects in Krabi allegedly found in possession of 250,000 tablets of methamphetamine (ya bah).

drugscrimepoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 5 June 2018, 04:51PM

The 250,000 meth pills were presented to the press in Phuket today (June 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Leading the press conference was Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Kuptanon, accompanied by Region 8 Police Head of Investigation Maj Gen Chinarat Ruttakanon.

The suspects, not present at the press conference were named as, Manasae “Sae” Tobu, 40, from Yala, and Hama “Ma” Lasae, 40, province of origin not reported.

Presented as evidences seized in making the arrests were 250,000 ya bah pills, a Toyota Camry car, smart phones and other items.

Explained to the press was that officers had learned of a drug delivery for a large drug network operating in Southern Thailand was to be made at the Ton Palm Resort in Khlong Thom District, Krabi, on Sunday (June 3).

Region 8 Police officers led by Lt Prapas Srisangjob raided a room on the 12th floor of the resort, where they found Manasae and Hama with 250,000 ya bah pills in three bags on floor.

During questioning by Lt Prapas, Manasae reportedly said that he obtained the drugs from a man called Abdullah Damea, in Bannang Sata District in Yala province.

Abdullah reportedly hired Manasae for B100,000 to drive a car provided by Abdullah to Krabi to collect the drugs and bring them back to Yala province.

Manasae Said he was unaware of how many ya bah pills were involved, and as he also did not know the way to drive to Krabi, he asked Hama to go with him. For this, Manasae was to share the driving and pay Hama B50,000, said police.

Police today said that Manasae and Hama had both been caught working as drug mules before. Apparently they were arrested for possession of drugs with intent to sell in April this year while transporting drugs from Thung Yai District in Nakhon Sri Thammarat province.

Police today made no mention whether the men were out on bail when arrested on Sunday.

Region 8 Police will hand the suspects, and presumably the evidence, to Sai Khao Police Station in Klong Thom District, Krabi, for further investigation, police said today.