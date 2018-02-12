The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Drug gangs use Thailand as transit point to Malaysia

BANGKOK: A recent major crackdown, in which 250 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice) were intercepted while being smuggled on a train to the South, has underlined observations that Thailand has become a transit point for transnational drug smuggling.

crime, drugs, transport, Myanmar, police,

Bangkok Post

Monday 12 February 2018, 09:55AM

An ‘ant army’ of smugglers move drugs across the Myanmar and Lao borders in small amounts, after which they are merged into large consignments like this 250kg package of crystal meth (ya ice)seized on a train to the South a week ago. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd
An ‘ant army’ of smugglers move drugs across the Myanmar and Lao borders in small amounts, after which they are merged into large consignments like this 250kg package of crystal meth (ya ice)seized on a train to the South a week ago. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

The gang had previously smuggled the same amount of the drug via Thailand to its destination in neighbouring Malaysia, the arrested suspects told police.

With a street value of more than B250 million, the 250kg of ya ice was seized in an operation jointly carried out by the Railway Police Division (RPD), the Crime Suppression Division and the Highway Police Division.

Prior to the crackdown, the authorities had learnt that a vast amount of the drug had been moved from neighbouring Laos into Thailand by a number of smugglers who had evaded border security checks on several occasions by each carrying small amounts of the drug.

The drugs were then merged into a single consignment to be taken to Bangkok before being taken south towards Malaysia.

Acting on intelligence reports, the RPD deployed plain-clothes officers on trains heading to the southernmost station, Sungai Kolok.

Last Monday (Feb 5), officers on board the direct Bangkok-Sungai Kolok express noticed four male passengers in a carriage behaving suspiciously.

The suspects noticed the police presence and attempted to flee when the train stopped at Ban Pong in Ratchaburi province, abandoning five pieces of luggage and four rucksacks on the train.

Inside their bags, police found 250 tea packs containing one kilogram each of ya ice.

With the help of local police, the RPD officers later detained three out of the four suspects.

They were identified as Chakphat Phumphuang, 27, from Nong Khai; Wisarut Traichai, 23, from Nakhon Phanom; and Phonthawat Mala, 20, from Nakhon Phanom.

According to Maj Gen Woraphong Thongphaibun, chief of the RPD, the suspected leader of the gang has been identified as Phatthanan Khansi, 34, and is thought to have hired Phonthawat and Wisarut to collect the consignment from an unidentified man on the bank of the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom’s Tha Uthen district.

The two men then took the drugs to Bangkok, with the help of Chakphat and Suriyan Bunthiam, the suspect on the run, said Maj Gen Woraphong.

The four smugglers were told to deliver the drug to Phatthanan in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province who would have then taken care of smuggling the drug on to Malaysia.

Bollywood

Phatthanan is still at large.

The detained suspects told the police they were each hired for B20,000 and promised an extra payment if they could successfully get the drug to its destination, the officer said.

According to the suspects, they had already smuggled one previous consignment of 250kg of ya ice to Malaysia, said Maj Gen Woraphong.

Lt Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), said if the drug had reached Malaysia as intended, a portion of it would have been sold locally, while the rest would have been smuggled on to Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia and a group of European countries such as Britain.

Aside from these countries, an emerging destination for drugs smuggled through Thailand is Israel, said Lt Gen Sommai, adding that the street value of the drug will become 10 times higher once it leaves Asia.

The street value of ya ice in Thailand is about B1mn per kg, he said.

In 2016, a total of 28 Malaysian nationals were detained with 261kg of crystal meth later proved to have been smuggled in from the Golden Triangle, an area of approximately 950,000 square kilometres that overlaps the mountains of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, he said.

After that incident, Thailand began working more closely with Myanmar in countering cross-border drug smuggling, said Lt Gen Sommai, admitting that figures suggest Thailand is being exploited more and more as a transit route of the transnational drug smuggling gangs.

“There is no room for complacency as those drug smuggling networks will not stop,” he said.

“That’s because of the high incentives they have for getting the drugs to their destinations. The actual costs of the narcotics are relatively low but their street values will become eight to 10 times higher when they reach their destinations,” he said.

Each tablet of methamphetamine (ya bah), for instance, costs only about B10 to produce, but its street value rises to B80 or B100 per tablet when it reaches Thailand, he said.

“What’s more, the drug networks have shifted to using Bitcoin for their illicit trade, which now makes it more complicated for the authorities to track their money trail,” he said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Kamala hotels threatened with temporary closure over release of untreated wastewater

It is impossible for hotels and rented houses ( people who rent will do nothing about it, it's owners business) to stop untreated polluted waste w...(Read More)

Phuket airport on track to serve 18mn pax per year

Phuket International Airport remains cripple as long there are not enough Immigration officers to handle international arrivals and departures in acce...(Read More)

Phuket airport on track to serve 18mn pax per year

I wonder if they have ordered computers for the desks this time! Make all immigration officers leave their phones in their lockers, that will speed u...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Look at what is on that blue plate! What a farce about it. Here they are good in making big issues of small matters, and ripping off tourists. They...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

Does illegal hotels not have legal toilets? Find out who are leading untreated wastewater into the sea, and close them down immediately. ...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

PLEASE!!! I urge the officials to look at the illegal discharges at the north end of Kalim Bay...from White Box all the way up, and all along the coas...(Read More)

Wichien gives more evidence in poaching case

Khun Premchai is a sack of s*#! and is a disgrace to humans. Typical hi-so low-life that thinks he can do whatever he damn well pleases as long as he...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Got to say this is much ado about nothing. Ugly-ass corals and shells, and chunks of this stuff are all over the place, thanks to all the dead coral ...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

On Photo nr 5, were they scoped 2 holes, we can see how deep the pollution is already! No children playground The point is not legal or illegal ho...(Read More)

Wichien gives more evidence in poaching case

"Who is that person..."Unbelievable!If someone would read an article carefully instead of trying always to be the first to comment it,he wou...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.