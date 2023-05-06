333 at the beach
Drug dealer’s girlfriend arrested in Phuket after months on the run

PHUKET: The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Royal Thai Police has confirmed the arrest of Jaruwan Sriwilas, 24, in connection with the illicit drug business of her boyfriend busted one year ago with 4 kg of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) and over 400,000 meth pills (ya bah). A warrant for Ms Jaruwan’s arrest was issued in September.

drugscrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 May 2023, 11:33AM

Ms Jaruwan was arrested in Phuket Town on May 5, eight months after Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for her. Photo: CIB

Ms Jaruwan was arrested in Phuket Town yesterday (May 5) in a joint operation involving the CIB and the Crime Suppression Division (CSD). Both branches of the Royal Thai Police are known for investigating mostly high profile cases. 

The CIB named the place of the arrest as “next to a convenience store in the area of Talad Yai Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province”. 

No further information was provided by the CIB. Nothing has been reported in connection with the arrest by Phuket Provincial Police or Mueang Phuket Police. 

Mr Jaruwan’s arrest came a year after her boyfriend, still named in the reports only by his first name Pornchai and nickname Jod Tha Sala, was apprehended in Nakhon Sri Thammarat with 4 kg of ya ice and over 400,000 ya bah pills. 

The suspect was arrested on May 7, 2022, but it took the investigators several months to get enough proof of Ms Jaruwan’s involvement in her boyfriend’s illegal business, reports MGR Online.

Having received an arrest warrant from Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Court on Sept 7, 2022, police officers started searching for Ms Jaruwan and finally learned about her hiding in Phuket where she was arrested on May 5, 2023. Ms Jaruwan was then transferred to Nakhon Sri Thammarat and handed over to Tha Sala Police. 

According to the CIB, the woman was arrested on charges of  “conspiring with two or more people to commit a serious drug-related offense and committing serious offenses related to narcotics.” 

MGR Online clearly says she was involved in the business of her boyfriend, whom the website calls “a large drug agent in Tha Sala District of Nakhon Sri Thammarat Province.”

