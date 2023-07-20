333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Drug couple ‘Ming Samkong’ and ‘Care Paniang’ arrested

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced the arrest of two drug suspects whose reputations for selling drugs earned them the nicknames ’Ming Samkong’ and ’Care Paniang’.

drugscrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 July 2023 09:00 AM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Samkong is the area at the northwestern corner of Phuket Town, while Soi Paniang is a well known street in the neighbourhood that extends into Ratsada.

The two suspects were arrested Wednesday (July 19) in raids led by Pol Lt Col Pichit Thongto of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau division at the Phuket Provincial Police.

Natthaphon ‘Ming’ Lodchaeng, 26, registered as living in Moo 6, Wichit, was arrested at a rented room in Soi Paniang 3, in Moo 5, Ratsada.

He was found with 737 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 37.15 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice). In total 10 items were seized as evidence, including a motorbike worth about B40,000, police reported.

Brightview Center

Natthaphon arrested for illegal possession of a Category1 narcotic with intent to sell and “consuming Category 1 narcotics”. He was also charged with participating in online gambling.

Nattakarn ‘Care’ Chanthongsuk, 23, registered as living in Moo 6, Kathu, was technically arrested at Phuket Provincial Police Narcotics Suppression Laboratory No. 1 on Chumphon Rd in Phuket Town under the charge "using a Category 1 narcotic”.

Both Natthaphon and Nattakarn were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged according, police reported.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

