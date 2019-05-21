PHUKET: Police have charged a man and a woman with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply after the couple were caught with large amounts of methamphetamine pills and crystal meth on Monday (May 20).

Atthapol Chathong and Patcharee Gomai were caught with large amounts of crystal meth and methamphetamine pills at an address in Kathu on Monday (May 20). Photo: Kathu Police

Kathu Police officers at a drug raid in Kathu on Monday (May 20). Photo: Kathu Police

Deputy chief of Kathu Police, Lt Col Watchara Puakjan led a team of officers under the command of Col Jakkawat Boonthaweekulsawat to an address in Kathu where they caught Atthapol Chathong and Patcharee Gomai, both 27, with 2,020 ya bah pills (methamphetamine), 197.05 grams of ya ice (crystal meth), digital scales, 80 plastic pill pouches and a glass pipe.

The pair were arrested and taken to Kathu Police Station to face charges.

On the same day, Kathu Police also arrested a 31-year-old man, Sirichai Phraput, who was caught in possession of a glass pipe which was tested at Patong Hospital and found to contain ya ice.

Separately, a couple were also arrested in Kathu in possession of two glass pipes used to smoke ya ice. Nutchanat Rakchart, 31, and Saowalak Wetchasom, 33, were charged with possession of a category one drug, as was Mr Sirichai.