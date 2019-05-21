THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Drug bust in Kathu nets 2,000 meth pills

PHUKET: Police have charged a man and a woman with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply after the couple were caught with large amounts of methamphetamine pills and crystal meth on Monday (May 20).

drugscrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 May 2019, 05:27PM

Kathu Police officers at a drug raid in Kathu on Monday (May 20). Photo: Kathu Police

Kathu Police officers at a drug raid in Kathu on Monday (May 20). Photo: Kathu Police

Atthapol Chathong and Patcharee Gomai were caught with large amounts of crystal meth and methamphetamine pills at an address in Kathu on Monday (May 20). Photo: Kathu Police

Atthapol Chathong and Patcharee Gomai were caught with large amounts of crystal meth and methamphetamine pills at an address in Kathu on Monday (May 20). Photo: Kathu Police

Deputy chief of Kathu Police, Lt Col Watchara Puakjan led a team of officers under the command of Col Jakkawat Boonthaweekulsawat to an address in Kathu where they caught Atthapol Chathong and Patcharee Gomai, both 27, with 2,020 ya bah pills (methamphetamine), 197.05 grams of ya ice (crystal meth), digital scales, 80 plastic pill pouches and a glass pipe.

The pair were arrested and taken to Kathu Police Station to face charges.

On the same day, Kathu Police also arrested a 31-year-old man, Sirichai Phraput, who was caught in possession of a glass pipe which was tested at Patong Hospital and found to contain ya ice.

Separately, a couple were also arrested in Kathu in possession of two glass pipes used to smoke ya ice. Nutchanat Rakchart, 31, and Saowalak Wetchasom, 33, were charged with possession of a category one drug, as was Mr Sirichai.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police seize haul of weapons, drugs in post-Songkran blitz
Phuket driver nabbed with 2,000 meth pills
Seven arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot
Two men charged following drug bust in Wichit
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Drug abuse ’still rising’ in Phuket
Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay
Police seize drugs and guns in eight drug busts across Phuket
Armed drug suspect arrested, 4k meth pills seized
Monk and nun arrested with 8,000 meth pills and an M16 rifle
Three arrested for drugs in Phuket Town
Five arrested in separate Phuket drug busts
Over 30k meth pills, gun and ammunition seized
B2mn in drugs, cars and cash seized from routine police stop-and-search

 

Phuket community
Government clamps down on surging illegal Thai migration

140,000 illegal thai workers in Korea. Wow. Obviously thai Immigration should check better on depart...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Talking about thai NIDAL Polls: In BP of 19 May an article that according a NIDAL poll 31.25% of th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Was there any NIDAL Poll, proving that retirees, with their 800,000 Baht deposit are more hospitalis...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

can he explain why retirees need to keep 800k in the bank? Probably has no idea about that,not his m...(Read More)

Mains water supply to be shut off near airport

Well done, PWA. You choose the most quiet hours at Phuket International Airport to shut of her water...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

My retirement visa is yearly from 15 September till 15 September. My International health insurance...(Read More)

Senior monks jailed for fraud

See the look on his face, no sign of feeling guilt or sorry. This was not a thai buddhist monk, but...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

They know full well it's the short stay tourists that are not paying their bills. I'm sure m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Good PN Opinion piece. This 'action' is very thai. ."First do something, think about d...(Read More)

Cabinet approves mandatory health insurance for long-stay visas

"No need to panic!" No, but on that web site are thai insurances only, just covering Thai...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 