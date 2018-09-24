The resort island of Koh Pha-Ngan is on the top of their list, and police officers, soldiers and plain-clothed officials are expected to swarm Rin Beach as it hosts a full moon party tonight (Sept 24).
Sirinya Sitdhichai, ONCB’s secretary-general, said that around 200 officers will be combing the beach, which hosts between 15,000-30,000 partygoers – the majority of which are foreigners – when the party takes place.
According to him, some local communities in Surat Thani are riddled with methamphetamine (ya bah), and the use of marijuana and crystal meth (ya ice) is common around tourist hotspots.
The crackdown, which will also cover beaches on other resort islands such as Koh Tao, is part of the province’s ongoing efforts to promote drug-free tourism among tourists and business operators, said Mr Sirinya.
Col Sutthi Nitiakkharapong, chief of Don Sak Police Station, said security checkpoints have been set up at ferry piers, with officers told to be on the lookout for illicit drug and firearms brought in by party revellers.
