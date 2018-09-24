THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Drug blitz at full moon party

SURAT THANI: Anti-drug authorities led by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) have arrived in Surat Thani to begin a crackdown on drugs at the province’s beach holiday destinations.

crimedrugstourismSafetypolice
By Bangkok Post

Monday 24 September 2018, 08:26AM

Sniffer dogs and commandos from the 4th Army Region bolstered anti-narcotics agents of the Prime Minister’s Office of Narcotics Control Board yesterday (Sept 23) in searches they promised would swarm Rin Beach of Koh Pha-Ngan for today’s (Sept 24) full moon party. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Sniffer dogs and commandos from the 4th Army Region bolstered anti-narcotics agents of the Prime Minister’s Office of Narcotics Control Board yesterday (Sept 23) in searches they promised would swarm Rin Beach of Koh Pha-Ngan for today’s (Sept 24) full moon party. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The resort island of Koh Pha-Ngan is on the top of their list, and police officers, soldiers and plain-clothed officials are expected to swarm Rin Beach as it hosts a full moon party tonight (Sept 24).

Sirinya Sitdhichai, ONCB’s secretary-general, said that around 200 officers will be combing the beach, which hosts between 15,000-30,000 partygoers – the majority of which are foreigners – when the party takes place.

According to him, some local communities in Surat Thani are riddled with methamphetamine (ya bah), and the use of marijuana and crystal meth (ya ice) is common around tourist hotspots.

Central Phuket

The crackdown, which will also cover beaches on other resort islands such as Koh Tao, is part of the province’s ongoing efforts to promote drug-free tourism among tourists and business operators, said Mr Sirinya.

Col Sutthi Nitiakkharapong, chief of Don Sak Police Station, said security checkpoints have been set up at ferry piers, with officers told to be on the lookout for illicit drug and firearms brought in by party revellers.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Royal Thai Police deputy chief outlines policies to Region 8 Police
Police probe Brit tourist rape complaint
Kidnappers claim woman owes them B350k for drugs
11 drug plants ‘churn out 20m pills a day’
Russian, Ukrainian drug dealers arrested after being reported by Phuket beach club staff
Bus crash driver ‘high on meth’
90,000 police in holiday drink-driving, drugs blitz
11 held in crackdown on foreign crime
Three clubs raided in Pattaya
Phuket Opinion: The world is watching us
Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality
Phuket Airport taxi, van drivers in booze, drugs, weapons checks for Songkran road safety
Phuket Police launch Thai New Year drug, crime blitz
Cheating tour agents facing crackdown
Chinese tour bus hits Phuket drugs suspect amid escape attempt

 

Phuket community
Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

"Kurt why you dont just go there and find it out by yourself" what is wrong with kurt aski...(Read More)

Police arrest three drug suspects on the same Phuket Town street

The problem with any Thai "mafia" is they are often protected by high level officials....(Read More)

Police arrest three drug suspects on the same Phuket Town street

"Are people really thinking arresting drug-lords would change something" makes a lot more ...(Read More)

Satree Phuket students injured in highway van accident

Timothy, all vehicles, in Thailand, have a major design flaw, it's the "loose nut" beh...(Read More)

American tourist rescued from sea at Patong Beach

"He was drunk and tried to hurt officials who had helped him" Another quality tourist .Wel...(Read More)

Kata Rocks ends the use of plastic straws

Difference is Singapore citizens would dispose of them and other refuse in a responsible manner as t...(Read More)

Police arrest three drug suspects on the same Phuket Town street

Are people really thinking arresting drug-lords would change something? Didn't work in Mexico ,C...(Read More)

Kata Rocks ends the use of plastic straws

"Singapore alone uses 2,2million plastic straws daily"Now i'm really shocked.I read so...(Read More)

Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

Kurt why you dont just go there and find it out by yourself??...(Read More)

Police arrest three drug suspects on the same Phuket Town street

"Don't you read of the massive amounts of drugs being seized," massive amounts... real...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
China International Boat Show 2019
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
Melbourne Cup 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 