Drug arrests net 770 meth pills, ya ice

Drug arrests net 770 meth pills, ya ice

PHUKET: Thalang Police have arrested two men on drugs charges, with one of the men found in possession of more than 700 methamphetamine pills (ya bah). and crystal meth (ya ice). The other man was found with a small amount of heroin.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 16 July 2023 09:00 AM

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

The arrests, both made yesterday (July 15), were part of the ongoing crackdown on drugs by the Thalang Police.

Nikhom ‘Nas’ Manop, 45, from Phang Nga, was arrested at a rented room in Moo 9, Pa Khlok.

He was found in possession of 770 ya bah pills, 13.61 grammes of ya ice and drug-taking devices. Also seized during his arrest was one Oppo mobile phone, police reported.

Nikhom was arrested for illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic “for unauthorised distribution, which is an action for trade and causing spread in the community”.

Also arrested yesterday was Thanawut Plaekrit, 32, registered as a resident of Moo 4, Mai Khao.

Thai Residential

Arrested in front of a rented room in the same area also in Moo 9, Pa Khlok, Thanawut was found with 0.08 grammes of heroin, Thalang Police reported.

Thanawut was arrested for “possession of a category 1 narcotic (heroin) for unauthorised use”.

Both Nikorn and Thanawut were taken to Thalang Police Station for processing.

DNA samples were taken from both suspects to be included in the police database, Thalang Police reported.

