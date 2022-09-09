British International School, Phuket
Drug arrests net 1.3kg of ice, 45k meth pills

PHUKET: Police have arrested a Phuket couple found in possession of more than 1.3 kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 45,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 9 September 2022, 12:32PM

The drug haul seized by police. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Achira ‘Top’ Chakthong, 33, of Phuket Town, and Nantikan ‘Ket’ Wongwilas, 31, of Kathu, were arrested near commercial buildings at the Ocean View housing estate on Srisuthat Rd in Phuket, leading to a search of the house where Achira lived on Soi Phu Yai Baan in Phuket Town.

In making the arrests, officers seized 1,367.26 grammes of ya ice and 45,695 ya bah pills, the Phuket Provincial Police reported yesterday (Sept 8).

The raid was led by Lt Col Pichit Thongto, said the report, which marked the arrests of five drug suspects. The report did not mark when any of the arrests were made.

In arresting Achira and Nantikan, officers seized what police described as a self-made “BB gun”, created to fire .45-calibre bullets. Also seized were two “.45 ammunition pouches” and 55 .45-calibre bullets.

In total, 31 items of evidence were seized, including a Honda PCX motorbike valued at about B40,000, a gold necklace valued at about B30,000 and a Kasikornbank account in the name of Supattra Boonyong with a balance of B24,998.54.

The 8 Pool Villa

The pair were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell. Achira was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Of the other suspects arrested, Wuthichai ‘Bee’ Sommit, 36, registered as living in Karon, and Akaraphon ‘Not’ Pranomram, 27, originally from Nakhon Ratchasima, were arrested at an unregistered house in Soi Khoktanode 2, Chalong, after Wuthichai was found with four ya bah pills and Akaraphon was found with just one ya bah pill.

Both Wuthichai and Akaraphon were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic.

Chayaphon ‘Lek’ Meepat, 49, from Nakhon Si Thammarat, was arrested at Chaofa Thani housing estate on Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong, after he was found with two ya bah pills.

Chayaphon was also taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic.

