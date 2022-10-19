British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Drug arrests continue

Drug arrests continue

PHUKET: While Phuket residents struggle against the continuing downpours and floods, Phuket police and other anti-drugs officials have been proud to announce the arrests of several suspects on drug charges, including one man found with two pills.

drugscrimeimmigrationpolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 October 2022, 11:59AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: Phuket Provincial Polcie

Photo: Phuket Provincial Polcie

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Polcie

Photo: Phuket Provincial Polcie

« »

Akara Suwatthikul of the Phuket Provincial Defense Office led a “special operation” accompanied by no less than four ranking officials from anti-drug operational units set up in Phuket had managed to arrest two suspects for drugs, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) reported yesterday (Oct 18).

The operation was claimed to have been conducted under the instructions of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to crack down on drugs.

The raiding party was bolstered by six members of the Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor), said the report.

The team of law-enforcement officers arrested “Mr Sasipong” and “Mr Pakorn” (family names withheld) after the two were found with 17 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and four bags containing a total of 3.61 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice).

The ya bah pills were orange, noted the report.

The men were also found with more than B4,000 in cash. Also seized in the arrest were 60 cough pills, a modified lighter and two mobile phones, the report added.

Sasipong and Pakorn were both charged with illegal possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell and/or distribute, said the report.

Of note, the two men were arrested in the economically repressed slum area of Soi King Kaew, Rassada.

Meanwhile, Phuket Provincial Police yesterday reported the arrests of two young men caught at the Phuket Check point at Tha Chatchai trying to bring meth onto the island on interprovincial buses.

The two men were caught and arrested last Sunday (Oct 16), said the report.

At about 5:20pm, officers searched a bus from Danok, in Sadao District, Songkhla, and found “Mr Wuttichai”, 23, from Krabi with 43 ya bah pills.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

At about 9pm a search of a bus from Phatthalung found “Mr Thitipong”, 23, from Phatthalung, with 189 ya bah pills.

Both men were taken to tha Chatchai Police Station nearby and charged with illegal possession of a Category I narcotic.

Also on Sunday, at about 2pm officers found Myanmar national “Ms Tiri”, 20, arriving on a bus from Chumphon.

Ms Tiri was carrying her passport, but was allowed to stay temporarily only in Ranong province, Phuket Provincial Police reported.

Ms Tiri was arrested for violating the conditions of her permission to enter the country, police noted in their report.

In Thalang, police are continuing their ‘zero tolerance’ arrest for drugs.

Thalang Police reported that on Oct 15 at about 4pm, officers acting under the direction of Thalang Police Superintendent Col Pisit Chuenphet arrested Worakorn Maliwan, 31, a resident of Moo 3, Pa Khlok.

Worakorn was arrested by the roadside near the Ao Por Bang Rong Intersection after he was found with two ya bah pills.

That same day, Thalang Police also arrested Nattakit Panniam, 18, from Trang province, at a workers’ accommodation dwelling in Moo 3 Pa Khlok after he was found with eight ya bah pills.

Both were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category I narcotic.

While Phuket was reeling from floods across northern parts of he island and in Phuket Town on Monday, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong led an assembly of officers at Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in phuket Town in rejoicing Thailand’s “National Police Day”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Flood recovery efforts target hard-hit communities
COVID policy delays return of Chinese
Families of pub inferno victims seek action against state officials
Weather warning remains as torrential downpours continue
Emergency power outage to hit Kamala
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rains continue to batter Phuket as island tries to recover || October 18
Flood relief continues as more rain brings isolated flooding
Singapore bans film on religious and LGBTQ issues
Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full
Weather warning issued as deluges continue
Demand for cheaper Phuket travel
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Town recovers after worst flooding in 30 years || October 17
Russian ‘kamikaze drones’ strike Kyiv: Ukraine
Phuket officials assess flood damage, set up relief shelters
Floodwaters recede in Phuket Town, other areas remain affected

 

Phuket community
Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

Huh? Reservoirs are just artificial lakes with sloping sides scooped out of the earth- no concrete ...(Read More)

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

Charles, it would make no difference in pressure at the spillway no matter how deep the lake (reserv...(Read More)

Patong floods amid heavy downpours

The US Pentagon has known polar warming would be a de stabilizing force since the early 70's M...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Read in BP: Covid policy of China delays return of chinese tourists,....until end 2023!...(Read More)

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

@Minimind. Dams in the rest of the world are as deep as natural land contours and surrounding hills ...(Read More)

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

Yes Charles, with deepening reservoirs comes of course a whole scenario of wall's strengthening ...(Read More)

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

Dam it to many experts on this forum :-) ...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Tour operators should be urging their taxi service colleagues to slash their prices and behave like ...(Read More)

Patong floods amid heavy downpours

Climate change, the get rich quick scheme trumpeted by carpetbaggers like Elon Musk. How many of the...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Dek should know that betting seldom make you a winner. :-) And Reactionair Dek plays as always agai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 