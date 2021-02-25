Drug arrest lands 3.4kg of ice, 1,500 meth pills

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man in Koh Kaew found with more than 3.4kg of crystal meth (ya ice ) and more than 1,500 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 25 February 2021, 10:19AM

The arrest followed an investigation by the Border Patrol Police, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee announced yesterday (Feb 24).

The bust followed officers arresting Wanchai ‘Than’ Kobkit at a residence in Soi Mae Kim, off Thepkrasattri Rd in Phuket Town, after he was found in possession of narcotics.

Wanchai named his supplier as Thanalop ‘Noom’ Bunnalang, leading officers to move in and arrest Thanalop at a house in Soi Koh Kaew 8 at about 9pm on Monday (Feb 22).

In taking Thanalop into custody, officers seized 3,478.08 grammes of ya ice and 1,564 meth pills, V/Gov Vikrom said.

During questioning Thanalop confessed that he received deliveries of drugs by parcel delivery from a man whose real name he did not know, V/Gov Vikrom told the press conference.

Thanalop said that the last delivery he received before his arrest comprised 5kg of ya ice pills and 10,000 meth pills.

Thanalop was paid B20,000 for selling each delivery of drugs, V/Gov Vikrom noted.