Drug arrest lands 3.4kg of ice, 1,500 meth pills

Drug arrest lands 3.4kg of ice, 1,500 meth pills

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man in Koh Kaew found with more than 3.4kg of crystal meth (ya ice ) and more than 1,500 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

drugs crime police
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 25 February 2021, 10:19AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The arrest followed an investigation by the Border Patrol Police, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee announced yesterday (Feb 24).

The bust followed officers arresting Wanchai ‘Than’ Kobkit at a residence in Soi Mae Kim, off Thepkrasattri Rd in Phuket Town, after he was found in possession of narcotics.

Wanchai named his supplier as Thanalop ‘Noom’ Bunnalang, leading officers to move in and arrest Thanalop at a house in Soi Koh Kaew 8 at about 9pm on Monday (Feb 22).

In taking Thanalop into custody, officers seized 3,478.08 grammes of ya ice and 1,564 meth pills, V/Gov Vikrom said.

During questioning Thanalop confessed that he received deliveries of drugs by parcel delivery from a man whose real name he did not know, V/Gov Vikrom told the press conference.

Thanalop said that the last delivery he received before his arrest comprised 5kg of ya ice pills and 10,000 meth pills. 

Thanalop was paid B20,000 for selling each delivery of drugs, V/Gov Vikrom noted.

Phuket community
Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

The day before we red in PN the General PM would take the Chinese vaccine. Now he turns to a Europea...(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Everything that violate/blocks democratic freedom by a 2015 (!) 'announcement' hurts. It ma...(Read More)

Vaccine rollout to start next Monday

@Phuket Gazette. How does one actually get in line to get jabbed if in a target group? Haven't...(Read More)

Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine

@Phuket Gazette. How does one actually get in line to get jabbed. Haven't seen a thing about t...(Read More)

Vaccine rollout to start next Monday

Well you se this 3 dirty maf.. people, playing whit this balding. Discussed how they playing whit th...(Read More)

Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine

Although Dr Chalermpong has very good intentions, I am a little bit worried about the nationality o...(Read More)

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

A vase of flowers and a gift basket. Not a single word of RTP to take care of the financial care tak...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

agogohome: Only one "ill informed" person originally and now you have joined him. If you r...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

He should be at the back of the queue. Thousands of people deserve the vaccine LONG before he or any...(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

We may have a quiet day on Friday if a certain poster is Sangsom-free! ...(Read More)

 

