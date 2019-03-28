THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Drowning still leading cause of child deaths despite drop

PHUKET: Drowning is still the leading cause of death among children under the age of 15 in Thailand, but fatalities have fallen to a new low, according to a new report released on Wednesday (Mar 27) by the National Institute for Child and Family Development (NICFD).

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 March 2019, 08:58AM

Officials from the National Institute for Child and Family Development teach children on Wednesday (Mar 27) how to put on life jackets to prevent them from drowning if they go swimming during this school summer break.  Photo: Bangkok Post

Between 2000-2018, there were more than 22,700 drownings involving children under 15 in the kingdom, which averages about 1,262 children per year or a shocking five kids per day, the report said.

In comparison, the UK, which has a similar population to Thailand, has an average of 50 children drowning per year.

At the highest point, drowning caused about 56% of child deaths in Thailand, followed by road accidents at 25% and falling from heights at 8%.

The number of drownings is reportedly highest during school summer breaks. The 12-day period from April 12 to 23 is the deadliest period for such accidents.

Most drowning deaths occur in or near children’s homes,” said NICFD director Adisak Plitponkarnpim.

For small children, such incidents usually happen when parents leave their children out of sight. For older kids, they will sneak out to play in water with their friends without telling their parents, although they can’t really swim,” he said.

However, Dr Adisak said, the number of child drownings in Thailand has been decreasing over the past two decades due to improvements in swimming and water safety lessons.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Last year, drowning only caused 727 child deaths, a significantly lower figure than the 1,244 deaths a decade ago.

Although the decline in the number of child drownings this summer is promising, drowning remains the leading cause of unintentional death for children aged one to four,” said Dr Adisak.

To cut the high number of drownings, the NICFD director said all related agencies such as the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Public Health must keep promoting water safety awareness among children.

We’ve done a great job over the past 20 years, but we can still do better. For example, many schools start teaching students to swim at the age of 10. That’s a bit too late in my opinion. We should begin teaching them from the age of six,” he said.

Dr Adisak said the NICFD has set a target to reduce the number of child drownings in Thailand to less than 250 a year by 2022.

 

