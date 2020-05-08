Driving licenses expired during State of Emergency remain valid: Transport deputy

PHUKET: People whose driver’s licences have expired on or after Jan 2 can still use the licence to legally drive, and be covered by state insurance, Department of Land Transport (DLT) deputy director Jirut Wisanjit confirmed yesterday (May 7).

Department of Land Transport (DLT) deputy director Jirut Wisanjit. Photo: NNT

Mr Jirut said that the DLT has coordinated with the Royal Thai Police to make sure that law-enforcement officers are aware of the ruling, reported state news agency NNT.

“In addition, we are coordinating with the Office of Insurance Commission [OIC] in case any drivers whose driving licenses have expired are involved in any accidents so that [mandatory state] insurance will still provide complete coverage,” Mr Jirut added.

The DLT had previously announced that the some procedures for the issuing, and re-issuing of driving licenses were to resume on May 7.

“However, as the situation remains that there is still a high-risk of people contracting COVID-19, as well as that some provinces are not permitting the opening of driving license centres, we have to postpone the date resuming driving license services until the Emergency Decree is no longer in effect, or otherwise ordered,” Mr Jirut said.

"We are doing this to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to other [unaffected] areas and to prevent any resurgence in the disease spreading again," He said.