Drivers asked to avoid Patong Hill during rush hours

PHUKET: Drivers have been asked to avoid the now reopened road over Patong Hill during rush hours in the morning and in the evening to avoid traffic congestion on the route.

transportSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 November 2022, 02:13PM

Authorities have asked drivers to avoid the section of Phra Barami Rd over Patong Hill from 7am-10am and from 5pm-7pm. Image: Kathu Municipality

The request was posted by both Kathu Municipality and Patong Municipality today (Nov 11), one day after the Patong Hill road was opened for small vehicles (not bigger than a pickup or a van) in both directions.

The notice was shared by Phuket Info Center, a Facebook page operated under the Phuket Governor’s Office. Earlier in the morning Phuket Info Center itself posted pictures of a huge traffic jam on Patong Hill and warned drivers of the situation.

“Please, avoid the Kathu-Patong traffic route in both directions, up and down the hill, during rush hours from 7am-10am and from 5pm-7pm, due to traffic congestions in the said time. Please, be careful when using the road”, the notice warned.

The road over Patong Hill, technically Phra Barami Rd (Route 4029), was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Oct 19.

From Oct 26 motorcycles were allowed on the road in both directions. From Nov 4 the route was open for small vehicles traveling from Patong to Kathu.

In the most recent development, from Nov 10 saloon cars, vans and pickups were allowed to travel from Kathu to Patong as well.

The road remains off-limits to buses and trucks. These vehicles can travel to and from Patong either through Kamala or through Karon. Now other drivers are recommended to use these two routes during rush hours as well.