Driver safe after fully loaded water truck crashes on Karon Hill

PHUKET: A 60-year-old water truck driver escaped serious injury when his 12-wheeled lorry came to a crashing halt in a ditch while on Karon Hill this morning (Dec 4).

transportaccidentspolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 December 2019, 05:06PM

The water truck n a ditch on Karon Hill earlier today (Dec 4). Photo: Supplied

The truck skidded out of control and slammed into the ditch near the top of the hill, on the road between Chalong Circle and Karon, at about 7am, explained Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police.

No other vehicles were involve in the accident and the driver escaped with only minor injuries, he said.

Capt Channarong confirmed that the driver, who he was unable to name at the time The Phuket News called him, was taken to hospital for treatment.

He also confirmed that the driver was not drunk, but said that he had yet to learn fully what had caused the accident.

“The driver said he was delivering a full load of water to a hotel in Karon when he lost control of the truck, leading to the accident,” he said.

The truck hit and broke a power pole while landing n the ditch, he added.

The truck was emptied of water before being removed from the scene.

