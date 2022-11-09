Driver rescued from overturned backhoe

PHUKET: A backhoe driver in Kamala had his leg pinned under his overturned backhoe for nearly an hour while rescue workers rushed to free him from the upturned digger.

constructionaccidentsSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 9 November 2022, 10:35AM

Kamala Police were alerted to the accident, on a hill in Soi Bang Wan in Moo 1, Kamala, at about midday yesterday (Nov 7).

Paramedics from Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) had arrived but were unable to free the driver, Phoptham Senkhao, 47, explained Pol Lt Col Jaroon Phromsak, Deputy Chief of Kamala Police.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation were called to provide assistance. The rescue team arrived and began to dig out the dirt around his leg so Mr Phoptham could be pulled out from under the backhoe.

A splint was applied to his leg, which was broken, before he was rushed to Patong Hospital.

In total, Mr Phoptham was pinned under the backhoe for 50 minutes, Lt Col Jaroon said.

At last report, Mr Phoptham was in safe condition and recovering from his injury.