THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Driver recovered from wreck as van goes off-road on Patong Hill

PHUKET: A passenger van went off-road while descending Patong Hill this morning (Sept 11), with the van coming to a halt just metres before a 15-metre plunge into a rubber plantation.

tourismtransportaccidentspolicepatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 September 2018, 11:33AM

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kathu Police Deputy Chief Investigator Lt Col Amponwat Seangreung was called to the scene, at the curve just uphill from the Patong City sign on the east side of the hill, at 4:45am.

Rescue workers recovered the driver, who police have yet to name, unconscious from the vehicle and sped him to hospital.

Police said they were unable to confirm the identity of the driver as he was apparently not carrying any form of identification with him.

However, the van is registered in Phang Nga and emblazoned with the name Noppadon Suttikan as its registered operator.

The front of the van had been completely demolished at the front by the impact after bursting through the guard rail and hitting a tree.

Police reported that they believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel while driving over the hill, but added that they were continuing their investigation.

There were no tourists in the van at the time of the accident.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Concernd | 13 September 2018 - 18:02:45 

For a Tunnel 
About 10 years ago on the way to Patong in steepest curve a old overloaded truck approached me backwards during rush hours 18-19, lucky he just missed me a few cm others tried to overtake and almost blocked all the way. Since then I am coming from a mountain country with lots of tunnels I am for and consider a tunnel. the safest solution.

albator | 12 September 2018 - 13:32:10 

Or maaaaybe the driver's excuse will be the typical Thai one. The road was wet and slippery, and that's how it ended there.

Rorri_2 | 12 September 2018 - 05:44:34 

in this case it is believed, but not proven, the driver fell asleep, if it happened in the "proposed" tunnel there would be only other cars and concrete involved, just what would happen if it caught fire... in a tunnel. The problem really isn't Patong hill, it's the idiot drivers, and I suspect, poor vehicle maintenance, Thailand, the land of endless brake failure.

BenPendejo | 11 September 2018 - 22:48:24 

Come on Cncrnd, look at the silly go-nowhere trench they built near Central Fest...has been fraught with delays, closures and maintenance issues. So you expect Thai engineers and Burmese workers to bore a tunnel from Kathu to Patong? Yes, the mentally ill taxi/minivan fools will love a non-stop drag strip, but I don't want to be in there when they crash and burst into flames...and they will.

Kurt | 11 September 2018 - 18:21:26 

Hmm, when this driver felt asleep in a tunnel, and he would,  than the disaster would have involved  many other traffic participants. A disaster. And this man probably not even has a driving license, and drove to many hours in a row (?)
This are dangerous 'tunnel drivers'.

Concernd | 11 September 2018 - 13:31:28 

For a Tunnel 
Securest way to Patong in my opinion 
A strait road through a Tunnel is safer to drive then a danger curvy steep up and down hill road (special during rain)
A tunnel will help assure unfit vehicles and inexperienced steep hill drivers to get saver to Patong

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences
Phuket gets eight booze-free, safe water-play zones for Songkran, Seven Days of Danger looms
Tourists injured as Phuket pier shuttle bus crashes
Speed identified as critical factor in Phuket tour speedboat collision
Which heavy vehicles are banned from travelling over Patong Hill?
French tourist safe as Patong-bound taxi slams into parked pickup truck
Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition
Take the high road in making Patong Hill safer, says Phuket Poll
Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash
Patong Police chief orders legal action over fatal Phuket tour bus crash
Governor joins Phuket Bike Week helmet giveaway awareness campaign
Phuket Chinese tour bus amid 'brake failure' rams cars on Patong Hill
No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist
Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads
Phuket tuk-tuk driver, 81, slams into police checkpoint

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Dream Beach Club

 