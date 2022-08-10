Driver’s licence renewals now on Saturdays

PHUKET: People in Phuket who have been unable to renew their driver’s licences during regular government office hours can now do so at the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) on weekday evenings and on Saturdays.

transport

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 August 2022, 11:40AM

Image: Department of Land Transport

The move is part of a national push by the Department of Land Transport to have people renew their licences in Bangkok and tourism provinces throughout August-September, reports state news agency NNT.

In addition to being open during regular government office hours, Land Transport offices in selected provinces, including Phuket, will be open from 4:30pm to 6pm Monday-Friday (except public holidays) and from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Saturdays.

In order to use the service, people must book an appointment through the DLT Smart Queue application (on Google Play and the App Store).

If people reschedule their appointment and book a new time through the app, the original appointment will be automatically cancelled, the NNT report noted.

In the South, the extended service is available in Phuket, Surat Thani, Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The service is also available in the following provinces: Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Suphan Buri, Chachoengsao, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Prachinburi, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Surin, Udon Thani, Maha Sarakham, Chaiyaphum, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Phetchaburi.