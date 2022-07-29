Driver killed as truck hits power pole after tyre blowout

PHUKET: A man died after the truck he was driving suffered a tyre blowout, causing the truck to swerve uncontrollably into a roadside power pole early yesterday morning (July 28).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 29 July 2022, 09:38AM

Maj Wongsathorn Dulpheree of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, opposite Caltex petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, at 6:30am.

Officers and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived to find a white, Phuket-registered Hino truck in the middle of the road. The container that was fitted to the back of the truck was on its side on the central reservation.

The truck driver, Adisak Langket, 34, from Satun province, was lying on the road after being launched out of the truck cab on impact.

According to the preliminary investigation by police, eyewitnesses reported seeing the truck suffering a tyre blowout on its left side, causing the truck to swerve and hit a power pole by the side of the road.

However, Maj Wongsathorn said police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Mr Adisak’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for post-mortem examination.