Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Driver killed as truck hits power pole after tyre blowout

Driver killed as truck hits power pole after tyre blowout

PHUKET: A man died after the truck he was driving suffered a tyre blowout, causing the truck to swerve uncontrollably into a roadside power pole early yesterday morning (July 28).

accidentsdeathtransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 29 July 2022, 09:38AM

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

« »

Maj Wongsathorn Dulpheree of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, opposite Caltex petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, at 6:30am.

Officers and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived to find a white, Phuket-registered Hino truck in the middle of the road. The container that was fitted to the back of the truck was on its side on the central reservation.

The truck driver, Adisak Langket, 34, from Satun province, was lying on the road after being launched out of the truck cab on impact.

CBRE Phuket

According to the preliminary investigation by police, eyewitnesses reported seeing the truck suffering a tyre blowout on its left side, causing the truck to swerve and hit a power pole by the side of the road.

However, Maj Wongsathorn said police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Mr Adisak’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vachira patient tests negative for monkeypox
Phuket officials honour birthday tributes for HM King
Russian arms dealer extradited from Thailand unaware of US swap: wife
Aviation agencies put on alert for peak season
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, three deaths
Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade
National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise
Phuket marks HM The King’s birthday
Hundreds of aftershocks shake earthquake-hit northern Philippines
Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo
Fuel tariff hike to set record high
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found off Yanui Beach Official defiant over cannabis policy || July 27
Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach
Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

 

Phuket community
National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

Move to a Muslim village and complain about people expressing their religion? Sort of like the NIMBY...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Remember they denied and denied it was Covid-19 in Phuket about 2,5 years ago. And one day they have...(Read More)

Fuel tariff hike to set record high

I see the Thai government is still happy to do business with the illegal Myanmar junta. Are their ga...(Read More)

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

Looks like a nice photo opportunity for RTP to get in the news. Can I clarify one point in this arti...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

It is not the only mosque on Phuket that calls to prayer way too loud. I used to rent near Sai Yuan ...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

@Nasa12, the Phuket medical authority (PPHO) holds her horses, probably 'ordered' from highe...(Read More)

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

'No legal [italics]action..' Right, because taking fines in hand is illegal. Jaysys, what a...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Some US school districts forbid kids wearing designer clothing." Free thinking leads to bad beh...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

What nonsense is this all about? Mediation? Is in Thailand with her mountain of restrictive laws and...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

....At end of the earning money earning route a fine pot puff and going law wise baffled but in hap...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge

 