Driver injured in Kathu wet road crash

Driver injured in Kathu wet road crash

PHUKET: A 24-year-old man suffered injuries when he lost control of the pickup he was driving and slammed into a power pole on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu early this morning (Nov 5).

transportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 5 November 2022, 12:55PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Wattanathorn Bamrungthinof the Kathu Police said officers were notified of the accident, near the Bangchak petrol station, at 1:30am.

The pickup had come to a stop askew across the lanes, blocking traffic from passing through, Lt Col Wattanathorn was told.

Police along with rescue workers from the Khao Yai Rescue Foundation stationed with Kathu Municipality arrived to find a silver Isuzu pickup truck registered in Songkhla with heavy damage to its front.

The driver, Teerasak Charoensri, 24, had suffered injuries. He was administered first aid before being taken to Mission Phuket Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not reported.

From their initial inquiries, police said that Mr Teerasak was driving from Phuket International Airport when the accident occurred. His intended destination was not reported.

Mr Teerasak lost control of the pickup on the wet road, police said. The pickup clipped the curb on the central reservation then crossed the lanes and slammed into the power pole beside the road.

The officers had the vehicle recovered to allow traffic to continue normally, police reported.

Police made no mention of whether Mr Teerasak had a valid driver’s licence, whether he was speeding at the time of the accident, or whether he was tested for alcohol or any other substance.

