Driver injured as passenger van slams into power pole

PHUKET: The driver of a passenger van is in hospital recovering from head injuries sustained when the van he was driving slammed into a roadside in northern Phuket early this morning (Oct 29).

transportaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 29 October 2021, 05:53PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Thanom Thongpan of the Tha Chatchai Police was informed of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd about 200 metres from Blue Canyon Country Club in Mai Khao, at 5:30am.

Police and rescue workers from the Muang Mai branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find the blue Bangkok-registered Toyota van with heavy damage, still resting against the power pole.

The driver, Somchit Srichiwangsa, 59, from Loei Province, was trapped inside the cab, disoriented and delirious, and bleeding profusely from a gash some 15-20cm long across his forehead.

Using hydraulic ‘jaws of life’ spreaders, rescue workers rushed to free Mr Somchit from the wreck. He was administered emergency first aid at the scene then rushed to Thalang Hospital.

Mr Somchit was alone in the van driving northward, Capt Thanom reported.

According to witnesses, the van veered off the road and slammed into the power pole, leading officers to believe Mr Somchit fell asleep at the wheel.

Police recovered the wreck and had it transported to Thalang Police Station while they continue their investigation to determine whether any legal action will be taken, Capt Thanom added.

Phuket community
Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown

A great example of their 'reality thinking'. These people here have no idea how thinking out...(Read More)

Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Is this decreasing number of infections true or a lie? Hard to tell as one can not trust Officialdom...(Read More)

PM to present net-zero goal at COP26

Too little and about 56 years too late. Catastrophic climate disruption is already here and will esc...(Read More)

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

Up their game? They DON'T CARE!! Yesterday a van tailgating 1 meter from me while I'm on a ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

And second shots of Covid-19 vaccine to 2000++ students in Sapan Hin tomorrow 29/10 has been cancele...(Read More)

Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

In one weeks time, it’s 0 new cases in Phuket. If you looking the numbers it’s down 5 to 10 case...(Read More)

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

Here's a thought. Have non-Thai "Mystery Riders" get in and take a cab. If driver demo...(Read More)

Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown

Another example of how little knowledge possessed about their supposed field of expertise....(Read More)

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

Good luck with that- aggressive tuk tuk drivers in Kamala are harassing people as they walk down the...(Read More)

Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown

Ahahahahaha- lets see if the money still disappears. Foot in mouth srikes again....(Read More)

 

