Driver injured as passenger van slams into power pole

PHUKET: The driver of a passenger van is in hospital recovering from head injuries sustained when the van he was driving slammed into a roadside in northern Phuket early this morning (Oct 29).

transportaccidentspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 29 October 2021, 05:53PM

Capt Thanom Thongpan of the Tha Chatchai Police was informed of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd about 200 metres from Blue Canyon Country Club in Mai Khao, at 5:30am.

Police and rescue workers from the Muang Mai branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find the blue Bangkok-registered Toyota van with heavy damage, still resting against the power pole.

The driver, Somchit Srichiwangsa, 59, from Loei Province, was trapped inside the cab, disoriented and delirious, and bleeding profusely from a gash some 15-20cm long across his forehead.

Using hydraulic ‘jaws of life’ spreaders, rescue workers rushed to free Mr Somchit from the wreck. He was administered emergency first aid at the scene then rushed to Thalang Hospital.

Mr Somchit was alone in the van driving northward, Capt Thanom reported.

According to witnesses, the van veered off the road and slammed into the power pole, leading officers to believe Mr Somchit fell asleep at the wheel.

Police recovered the wreck and had it transported to Thalang Police Station while they continue their investigation to determine whether any legal action will be taken, Capt Thanom added.