Capt Ponlawat Ketsattha of the Thalang Police was called to the intersection at 7:10am.
He and fellow officers arrived to find a black Bangkok-registered BMW 118i car on the traffic island with its front end still crunched into the lamp post.
The force of the impact broke the overhanging streetlamp from the post, sending it plunging to the ground, landing on the roof of the BMW below.
The BMW driver, Niphada Manaboot, 35, told police that she was driving to work in Koh Kaew when she lost control at the intersection and mounted the traffic island.
No reason was given as to why she lost control of the vehicle.
Ms Niphada suffered only minor injuries in the accident.
Police called for a crane to remove the car and deposit it at Thalang Police Station, where Ms Niphada was fined B400 for reckless driving and causing damage to property.
Ms Niphada accepted the charge and paid the B400 fine, Capt Ponlawat reported.
“She will have still to pay for damaging the light pole later,” he assured.
