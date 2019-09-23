Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight

PHUKET: A woman has been fined B400 for hitting a street lamp on a traffic island at the intersection of the new underpass at the turn-off to the airport on Saturday (Sept 21), but has yet to be informed how much she will need to pay for damages for the broken streetlight, which landed on the roof of her car.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 September 2019, 11:20AM

The force of the impact broke the overhanging streetlamp from the post, sending it plunging to the ground, landing on the roof of the BMW below.. Photo: Thalang Police

The car mounted the traffic island and slammed into the streetlight early Saturday morning (Sept 21). Photo: Thalang Police

Capt Ponlawat Ketsattha of the Thalang Police was called to the intersection at 7:10am.

He and fellow officers arrived to find a black Bangkok-registered BMW 118i car on the traffic island with its front end still crunched into the lamp post.

The force of the impact broke the overhanging streetlamp from the post, sending it plunging to the ground, landing on the roof of the BMW below.

The BMW driver, Niphada Manaboot, 35, told police that she was driving to work in Koh Kaew when she lost control at the intersection and mounted the traffic island.

No reason was given as to why she lost control of the vehicle.

Ms Niphada suffered only minor injuries in the accident.

Police called for a crane to remove the car and deposit it at Thalang Police Station, where Ms Niphada was fined B400 for reckless driving and causing damage to property.

Ms Niphada accepted the charge and paid the B400 fine, Capt Ponlawat reported.

“She will have still to pay for damaging the light pole later,” he assured.