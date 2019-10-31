Capt Thanom Thongpaen of the Tha Chatchai Police reported that he was notified of the accident at 3:40pm.
Officers and rescue workers from Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) arrived at the scene, the section of Thepkrasattri Rd between the bridge leading onto the island and the Phuket Checkpoint at Tah Chatchai, to find a grey Phuket-registered Toyota Camry still embedded in the guardrail.
The driver, Jinnawat Thawonkit, suffered only minor injuries in the wipeout, which took out eight segments of the guardrail, Capt Thanom noted.
Jinnawat told police that when he was driving to Phuket when he lost control of the car and hit the guardrail.
No other explanation was given.
The road was dry at the time.
Jinnawat was charged with reckless driving, causing damage to government property, Capt Thanom confirmed.
