PHUKET: A 24-year-old man has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to state property but is lucky to escape a serious wipeout with just scratches after his car took out a guardrail on the main road onto the island earlier this afternoon (Oct 31).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 31 October 2019, 05:51PM

The road was dry at the time of the wipeout. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

The remains of the car. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Capt Thanom Thongpaen of the Tha Chatchai Police reported that he was notified of the accident at 3:40pm.

Officers and rescue workers from Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) arrived at the scene, the section of Thepkrasattri Rd between the bridge leading onto the island and the Phuket Checkpoint at Tah Chatchai, to find a grey Phuket-registered Toyota Camry still embedded in the guardrail.

The driver, Jinnawat Thawonkit, suffered only minor injuries in the wipeout, which took out eight segments of the guardrail, Capt Thanom noted.

Jinnawat told police that when he was driving to Phuket when he lost control of the car and hit the guardrail.

No other explanation was given.

The road was dry at the time.

Jinnawat was charged with reckless driving, causing damage to government property, Capt Thanom confirmed.