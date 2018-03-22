PHUKET: The driver of a private water truck died this morning when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to first break the guardrail on the side of Patong Hill and then roll about 20 metres down the hillside.

Thursday 22 March 2018, 12:43PM

The vehicle came to rest in a rubber plantation opposite the Patong City sign on Patong Hill at 10:30am today (Mar 22).

Kathu Police was notified of an accident near the Patong City sign at 10:30am today.

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a Palatal-registered water truck emblazoned with ‘Personal transportation operator licence ภก (Por Gor) 113 /2558’ turned over in a rubber plantation 20m down the hillside of Patong hill. The right rear tyre was broken.

The body of a man was found stuck inside the vehicle’s cabin and rescue workers used a hydraulic cutter to free the body.

It has not yet been ascertained whether the truck was heading from Patong to Thung Thong in Kathu or vice versa.

Police are now investigating the accident.