The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Driver dead as water truck rolls Patong Hill hillside

PHUKET: The driver of a private water truck died this morning when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to first break the guardrail on the side of Patong Hill and then roll about 20 metres down the hillside.

accidents, death, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 22 March 2018, 12:43PM

The vehicle came to rest in a rubber plantation opposite the Patong City sign on Patong Hill at 10:30am today (Mar 22).

Kathu Police was notified of an accident near the Patong City sign at 10:30am today.

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a Palatal-registered water truck emblazoned with ‘Personal transportation operator licence ภก (Por Gor) 113 /2558’ turned over in a rubber plantation 20m down the hillside of Patong hill. The right rear tyre was broken.

World Cup League @ BISP

The body of a man was found stuck inside the vehicle’s cabin and rescue workers used a hydraulic cutter to free the body.

It has not yet been ascertained whether the truck was heading from Patong to Thung Thong in Kathu or vice versa.

Police are now investigating the accident.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Christy Sweet | 24 March 2018 - 20:45:46

I especially dislike the cement trucks in my lane on blind curves, afraid they'll overreact to the left and tip that load right on me.  I love to drive, but now it's need only and as few a trips possible. Carnage.

The Phuket News

Fascinated | 23 March 2018 - 19:57:14

Anyone who honestly expects a tunnel will ever be built is living in cloud cuckoo land. The money was made on 'feasibility studies' (over B40 million). Is it feasible- no. I could have done the study for free.

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 23 March 2018 - 13:16:38

A tunnel???? Can you imagine the carnage when these fools crash into each other in a tunnel and a car bursts into flames, the death rate would be horrendous! Build a tunnel instead of teaching them to drive properly, yep that sounds like Thai logic!

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 23 March 2018 - 09:26:21

Based on my experience with retarded, aggressive and speeding water truck drivers, I am not saddened about this one bit.  Glad he didn't take anyone else out, and glad he won't get the chance to do it in the future.  Sorry for his family though...but he should have thought about that.  NEXT!

The Phuket News

Concernd | 23 March 2018 - 08:09:34

Again for a Tunnel the best solution for unexpired steep hill drivers the safest future way to “Mega City Patong” in my opinion coming from a mountain country with lots longtime  tunnels

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 23 March 2018 - 00:48:12

The driving test standards here are excellent, colour blindness to make sure you don't drive through red lights! Fantastic policing, enforcing all the laws such as 100% helmet law! Why wouldn't you feel safe here, never any accidents in the country with the least road deaths, despite the horrendous snow and ice issues other countries don't have! Give them a break!

The Phuket News

Kurt | 22 March 2018 - 13:21:50

It seems that Patong Hill road becomes more and more the test location of a practical driving test/exam for drivers of busses, lorries and water tankers.
Many fail the test.
I just assume that the riding material is of course in tip-top technical condition.
Must be, for Patong Hill.

The Phuket News
Matches 7 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.