PHUKET: A truck driver has been charged with reckless driving after the six-wheeled lorry slammed into the concrete stairs to a pedestrian bridge in Thalang early this morning (May 11).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 May 2019, 12:44PM

The driver, Sakchai Auppala, 34, told police that the he road was wet from rain that had just stopped, causing him to lose control of the truck and hit the concrete footbridge stairs. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd in front of Muang Thalang School, at 4:10am

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police and rescue workers arrived to find the Krabi-registered truck, owned by P.T. Phuket Transport Co Ltd, on its side with heavy damage to its ront.

The driver, Sakchai Auppala, 34, was waiting at the scene.

His three passengers – Kritsada Buatong 26; Chawin Choomjan, 17; and Mangkorn Budtha, 37 – had suffered minor injuries and were taken to Thalang Hospital by Kusoldham Foundation rescue workers.

Mr Sakchai told police that he was returning to the PT Transport company depot on Koh Siray, on the east side of Phuket Town, after making a delivery to Songkhla.

The road was wet from rain that had just stopped, causing him to lose control of the truck and hit the concrete footbridge stairs.

Col Kitiphum confirmed that Mr Sakchai had been charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property.

The truck, which took more than three hours to remove from the scene, was taken to Thalang Police Station as evidence, he added.

A representative form the company’s insurance provider had already presented himself to negotiate the compensation to be paid for the damage to the footbridge, Col Kitiphum added.