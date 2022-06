Driver, 74, dies as truck runs off road in Chalong

PHUKET: A 74-year-old man died this morning when the six-wheeled truck loaded with sandbags he was driving ran off the road and down a steep slope in Chalong.

accidentstransportdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 10 June 2022, 11:55AM

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, in Soi Nakok, Moo 5, Chalong, at about 8:45am.

The truck was found overturned some 20 metres down the steep roadside slope.

The body of the driver, Deen Jaruek, originally from Tambon Thung Maphrao in Thai Mueang District, Phang Nga province, was found nearby.

Mr Deen had suffered a broken neck.

At this stage police believe the accident was caused by brake failure.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.